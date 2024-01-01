Summary: Meghan Spillane shares her unique journey from teaching to practicing law, illustrating how her experience as an educator influences her approach to legal challenges. She delves into the intricacies of the crypto legal landscape, discussing the impact of regulatory uncertainty and the complexities of working with innovative clients in the evolving cryptocurrency space.

She provides valuable insights into global regulatory perspectives and emphasizes the importance of supporting clients throughout their innovation journey.

This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the intersection of law and cryptocurrency, regulatory challenges, and the evolving global crypto landscape.

