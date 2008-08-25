The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Weekly Program
Tom Sheriff Allman & Barry Vogel, Esq
 Radio Curious - Barry Vogel  Contact Contributor
Oct. 3, 2024, midnight
State guidelines for growing and possessing medical marijuana, were issued by the California Attorney General on August 25, 2008. In this edition of Radio Curious, we visit again with Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman, who participated in the development of these guidelines, to discuss their implementation. This interview was recorded August 27, 2008, in the studios of Radio Curious.


The book that Tom Allman recommends is, “Reagan’s War: The Epic Story of His Forty-Year Struggle and Final Triumph Over Communism,” by Peter Schweizer.
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.
Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
Tom Sheriff Allman— "Medical Marijuana Guidelines" Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Aug. 27, 2008
Ukiah, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 