Sonic Café with Blister in The Sun, that’s the Violent Femmes, welcome to our coastal radio café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 404. This time the Sonic Café explores Dancing Like A White Guy, a condition many us deal with all our lives. Comedian Anthony Griffith is here to share his story. Our music mix is pulled from 50 years and includes tunes from Level 42 from 1986, Issac Hayes from 1972, also music from Bad Religion, Ani DeFranco, Bill Nelson, Death Cab for Cutie and many more. We’ll also drop in comedy shorts from Jim Gaffigan, and Mitch Hedberg ahh just for fun, all straight ahead from the radio program that brings you a weekly dose of eclectic music, comedy, and pop culture that’s fun. So crank up your radio and dance like nobody’s watching, you know, like a white guy, ahem. From way out here in the breathtaking Pacific Northwest, here’s the Replacements, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Blister In The Sun Artist: Violent Femmes LP: Permanent Record: The Very Best Of Violent Femmes Yr: 1983 Song 2: Answering Machine Artist: The Replacements LP: Let It Be Yr: 1984 Song 3: Dancing Like A White Guy Is Cause For Concern Artist: Anthony Griffith LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 4: Something About You Artist: Level 42 LP: World Machine Yr. 1985 Song 5: Ain't That Loving You (For More Reasons Than One) Artist: Isaac Hayes & David Porter LP: Greatest Hit Singles Yr: 1972 Song 6: Power Artist: Tears For Fears LP: Elemental Yr: 1993 Song 7: Avalon Artist: Bad Religion LP: The Dissent Of Man Year: 2010 Song 8: Fierce Flawless Artist: Ani DiFranco LP: Revelling: Reckoning (Disc 1) Yr: 2001 Song 9: Prayer Hands Emoji Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Yr: 2023 Song 10: Go Down Artist: Lyre le Temps LP: 100 Tubes Lounge Music Yr: 2010 Song 11: We Will Rise Artist: Bill Nelson LP: My Secret Studio Vol. 1 Yr: 2017 Song 12: Falls To Climb Artist: R.E.M. LP: Up Yr: 1997 Song 13: Wheat Like Waves Artist: Death Cab For Cutie LP: Asphalt Meadows Yr: 2022 Song 14: Knock Knock Joke Artist: Mitch Hedberg LP: Yr: Song 15: I Fought The Law [Live] Artist: Joe Strummer LP: Assembly Yr: 2001 Song 16: On My Way Artist: Eddie Vedder LP: Earthling Yr: 2022
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)