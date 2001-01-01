The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Dance Like a White Guy
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Oct. 4, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café with Blister in The Sun, that’s the Violent Femmes, welcome to our coastal radio café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 404. This time the Sonic Café explores Dancing Like A White Guy, a condition many us deal with all our lives. Comedian Anthony Griffith is here to share his story. Our music mix is pulled from 50 years and includes tunes from Level 42 from 1986, Issac Hayes from 1972, also music from Bad Religion, Ani DeFranco, Bill Nelson, Death Cab for Cutie and many more. We’ll also drop in comedy shorts from Jim Gaffigan, and Mitch Hedberg ahh just for fun, all straight ahead from the radio program that brings you a weekly dose of eclectic music, comedy, and pop culture that’s fun. So crank up your radio and dance like nobody’s watching, you know, like a white guy, ahem. From way out here in the breathtaking Pacific Northwest, here’s the Replacements, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Blister In The Sun
Artist: Violent Femmes
LP: Permanent Record: The Very Best Of Violent Femmes
Yr: 1983
Song 2: Answering Machine
Artist: The Replacements
LP: Let It Be
Yr: 1984
Song 3: Dancing Like A White Guy Is Cause For Concern
Artist: Anthony Griffith
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 4: Something About You
Artist: Level 42
LP: World Machine
Yr. 1985
Song 5: Ain't That Loving You (For More Reasons Than One)
Artist: Isaac Hayes & David Porter
LP: Greatest Hit Singles
Yr: 1972
Song 6: Power
Artist: Tears For Fears
LP: Elemental
Yr: 1993
Song 7: Avalon
Artist: Bad Religion
LP: The Dissent Of Man
Year: 2010
Song 8: Fierce Flawless
Artist: Ani DiFranco
LP: Revelling: Reckoning (Disc 1)
Yr: 2001
Song 9: Prayer Hands Emoji
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 10: Go Down
Artist: Lyre le Temps
LP: 100 Tubes Lounge Music
Yr: 2010
Song 11: We Will Rise
Artist: Bill Nelson
LP: My Secret Studio Vol. 1
Yr: 2017
Song 12: Falls To Climb
Artist: R.E.M.
LP: Up
Yr: 1997
Song 13: Wheat Like Waves
Artist: Death Cab For Cutie
LP: Asphalt Meadows
Yr: 2022
Song 14: Knock Knock Joke
Artist: Mitch Hedberg
LP:
Yr:
Song 15: I Fought The Law [Live]
Artist: Joe Strummer
LP: Assembly
Yr: 2001
Song 16: On My Way
Artist: Eddie Vedder
LP: Earthling
Yr: 2022
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 4, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 