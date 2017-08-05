This week’s archive Thunderbolt starts off by exploring the ‘Dunning-Kruger Effect’, wherein some people are utterly incapable of judging the level of their own utter incompetence — and so, in order to be truly objective, for this week’s show, we have assumed that Mr. Thunderbolt himself suffers from the Dunning-Kruger effect — and we report accordingly!
For instance: We start right off by pointing out some of the good things about the Rump presidency! A high bar indeed!
Then, when we report on how California State Assembly Leader Anthony Rendon (a Democrat) has single-handedly killed a bill that would have introduced single payer health care for the residents of the State of California — and in compensation for my Dunning-Kruger effect, we then point out how that is actually a good thing too!
After that we expose the numerous false flag attacks happening in relation to the Syrian madness — and how the Rump even tried to issue a false flag warning about an upcoming false flag attack — and how due to our ‘Dunning-Kruger’ symptoms, we simply didn’t know up until now how even that is actually a good thing as well! Happy, happy!
The Toothless Old Grandpa describes how the Rump — or any president, for that matter — is largely helpless when it comes to shaping American foreign policy — a good thing (unless your foreign policy is being shaped by a criminal gang of psychopathic murderers, anyway…)
Next, we celebrate a noted Northwest icon, the Banana Slug! Stand proud, Cascadia! We’re the only place that’s got em!
For the title piece this week, we describe how the Rump is sharpening the skills of foreign diplomats by challenging them to explore their creative instincts whilst attempting to gain the ear of anyone in the Rump’s administration — and then we encapsulate our ‘Dunning-Kruger’ episode of the Thunderbolt by riffing on George H.W. Bush’s presidential campaign slogan in 1988: “Don’t worry! Be happy!”
Then we switch gears and end this weeks News & Commentary section with a contemplation upon the fact that love is a verb — and that verbs require action. (Dunning-Kruger notwithstanding.)
Curves, swerves, and unexpected detours in this week’s Thunderbolt! Fasten your seat belts…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on August 5th, 2017
This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphones
Segments:
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID 00:00-00:30
TB Intro Music: Focus 00:30-02:17
Metacognitive Dissonance Music: Donald Trump with Ray Bolger & Judy Garland — Liverpaw — United Black Aryan Front — Bruce Haack — Frank Morgan, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger & Jack Haley — Liverpaw 02:26-09:27
Career Move Music: Coldcut 09:027-12:15
Don't Worry! Be Stupid! Music: Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band 12:14-16:43
Imperialism Squared (Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa) Music: Anania Ngoliga with Béla Fleck 16:43-27:02
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID 27:02-27:26
Banana Slug Crossing Music: Atomic Jefferson 27:26-30:06
False Flags Within False Flags Music: Boys Don't Cry — Bernard Herrmann — Mike Oldfield 30:05-42:05
Love is a Verb Music: Mike Oldfield 42:05-43:23
Music Intro 43:22-43:39
Fall of the Peacemakers by Molly Hatchet 43:36-51:41