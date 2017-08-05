Summary: This week’s archive Thunderbolt starts off by exploring the ‘Dunning-Kruger Effect’, wherein some people are utterly incapable of judging the level of their own utter incompetence — and so, in order to be truly objective, for this week’s show, we have assumed that Mr. Thunderbolt himself suffers from the Dunning-Kruger effect — and we report accordingly!



For instance: We start right off by pointing out some of the good things about the Rump presidency! A high bar indeed!



Then, when we report on how California State Assembly Leader Anthony Rendon (a Democrat) has single-handedly killed a bill that would have introduced single payer health care for the residents of the State of California — and in compensation for my Dunning-Kruger effect, we then point out how that is actually a good thing too!



After that we expose the numerous false flag attacks happening in relation to the Syrian madness — and how the Rump even tried to issue a false flag warning about an upcoming false flag attack — and how due to our ‘Dunning-Kruger’ symptoms, we simply didn’t know up until now how even that is actually a good thing as well! Happy, happy!



The Toothless Old Grandpa describes how the Rump — or any president, for that matter — is largely helpless when it comes to shaping American foreign policy — a good thing (unless your foreign policy is being shaped by a criminal gang of psychopathic murderers, anyway…)



Next, we celebrate a noted Northwest icon, the Banana Slug! Stand proud, Cascadia! We’re the only place that’s got em!



For the title piece this week, we describe how the Rump is sharpening the skills of foreign diplomats by challenging them to explore their creative instincts whilst attempting to gain the ear of anyone in the Rump’s administration — and then we encapsulate our ‘Dunning-Kruger’ episode of the Thunderbolt by riffing on George H.W. Bush’s presidential campaign slogan in 1988: “Don’t worry! Be happy!”



Then we switch gears and end this weeks News & Commentary section with a contemplation upon the fact that love is a verb — and that verbs require action. (Dunning-Kruger notwithstanding.)



Curves, swerves, and unexpected detours in this week’s Thunderbolt! Fasten your seat belts…