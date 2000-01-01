The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Oct. 4, 2024, midnight
exploring a few of the many diverse styles of Arabic music – pop, rai, and classic
And lots of beautiful old school Reggae for the second hour

Playlist:

Aziza Al Mekenassia, “Allah oumasalli ala nabbi wa s'habou”
from Allah oumasalli ala nabbi wa s'habou
mp3

Planete Rai, “Charika Gadra-Sahraoui”
from Planete Rai
mp3

Hbitryate Zanouba, “Rani flmouja netgaleb”
from Hbitryate Zanouba
mp3

unknown youtube video, “te rash rash ra”
from unknown
unknown

Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Hadi saâ mbarka maâsouda”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009

Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “H'na wlad lmaghreb dima nachtin”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009

Sawamit Fassiyat, “Rakza”
from unknown
unknown

Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Waya alh'choumiya”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009

Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Yalbahri dini maâk”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009

Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Wa til tayla”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009

Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Azzina diri latay”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009

Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Dart maâha wlidate”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009

Sanaa & Abdelmalek, “Je m'en fous”
from Je m'en fous
mp3

Omar Souleyman, “Chobi”
from To Syria, With Love
Mad Decent - 2017

Sameh Jalloul, “Darbek Raguesni”
from Maghreb United
Maghreb HITS - 2000

Wahida Khalil, “Yemnaaok Ahlak”
from Nazem Elghazally : The Golden Collection
Jasmine Music - 2009

Abdel Halim Hafez, “Ya Khaleel El Alb”
from The Super Cuts
unknown

Hanan, “Besma (Listening)”
from Besma (Listening)
unknown

Ashkan & Kooshan, “Where Love Was Born”
from Ashkan & Kooshan
unknown

Roman Stewart, “Fire At Your Heel”
from Raw Roots, Vol. 2
Charly Records - 2006

The Willows, “Send Another Moses”
from Afrikan Blood
Studio One - 2021

Voice Roys, “Ya Ho”
from Ya Ho
Studio One

Baba Brooks with Justin Hinds, “Jordan River”
from Jordan River
unknown

Dave & Ansel Collins, “On Broadway”
from Double Barrel
P.E.R Music - 2019

The Kingstonians, “Hold Down”
from A Gift from Pama
Pama - 1969

W Wellington, “Too Many Miles”
from Boss Reggae
PAMA

Barry Brown, “Give Love”
from Coxsone 7"
Studio One

Sugar Minott, “Roof Over My Head”
from Sugar Minott Showcase
Studio One - 1992

ROSALÍA, “Omega (feat. Ralphie Choo)”
from Omega (feat. Ralphie Choo) - Single
unknown - 2024

Download Program Podcast
01:55:25 1 Sept. 29, 2024
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:55:25  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 