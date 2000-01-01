|exploring a few of the many diverse styles of Arabic music – pop, rai, and classic
And lots of beautiful old school Reggae for the second hour
Playlist:
Aziza Al Mekenassia, “Allah oumasalli ala nabbi wa s'habou”
from Allah oumasalli ala nabbi wa s'habou
mp3
Planete Rai, “Charika Gadra-Sahraoui”
from Planete Rai
mp3
Hbitryate Zanouba, “Rani flmouja netgaleb”
from Hbitryate Zanouba
mp3
unknown youtube video, “te rash rash ra”
from unknown
unknown
Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Hadi saâ mbarka maâsouda”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009
Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “H'na wlad lmaghreb dima nachtin”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009
Sawamit Fassiyat, “Rakza”
from unknown
unknown
Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Waya alh'choumiya”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009
Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Yalbahri dini maâk”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009
Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Wa til tayla”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009
Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Azzina diri latay”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009
Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Dart maâha wlidate”
from Nayda Nouda
Manouiphone - 2009
Sanaa & Abdelmalek, “Je m'en fous”
from Je m'en fous
mp3
Omar Souleyman, “Chobi”
from To Syria, With Love
Mad Decent - 2017
Sameh Jalloul, “Darbek Raguesni”
from Maghreb United
Maghreb HITS - 2000
Wahida Khalil, “Yemnaaok Ahlak”
from Nazem Elghazally : The Golden Collection
Jasmine Music - 2009
Abdel Halim Hafez, “Ya Khaleel El Alb”
from The Super Cuts
unknown
Hanan, “Besma (Listening)”
from Besma (Listening)
unknown
Ashkan & Kooshan, “Where Love Was Born”
from Ashkan & Kooshan
unknown
Roman Stewart, “Fire At Your Heel”
from Raw Roots, Vol. 2
Charly Records - 2006
The Willows, “Send Another Moses”
from Afrikan Blood
Studio One - 2021
Voice Roys, “Ya Ho”
from Ya Ho
Studio One
Baba Brooks with Justin Hinds, “Jordan River”
from Jordan River
unknown
Dave & Ansel Collins, “On Broadway”
from Double Barrel
P.E.R Music - 2019
The Kingstonians, “Hold Down”
from A Gift from Pama
Pama - 1969
W Wellington, “Too Many Miles”
from Boss Reggae
PAMA
Barry Brown, “Give Love”
from Coxsone 7"
Studio One
Sugar Minott, “Roof Over My Head”
from Sugar Minott Showcase
Studio One - 1992
ROSALÍA, “Omega (feat. Ralphie Choo)”
from Omega (feat. Ralphie Choo) - Single
unknown - 2024