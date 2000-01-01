Notes: exploring a few of the many diverse styles of Arabic music – pop, rai, and classic

And lots of beautiful old school Reggae for the second hour



Playlist:



Aziza Al Mekenassia, “Allah oumasalli ala nabbi wa s'habou”

from Allah oumasalli ala nabbi wa s'habou

mp3



Planete Rai, “Charika Gadra-Sahraoui”

from Planete Rai

mp3



Hbitryate Zanouba, “Rani flmouja netgaleb”

from Hbitryate Zanouba

mp3



unknown youtube video, “te rash rash ra”

from unknown

unknown



Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Hadi saâ mbarka maâsouda”

from Nayda Nouda

Manouiphone - 2009



Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “H'na wlad lmaghreb dima nachtin”

from Nayda Nouda

Manouiphone - 2009



Sawamit Fassiyat, “Rakza”

from unknown

unknown



Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Waya alh'choumiya”

from Nayda Nouda

Manouiphone - 2009



Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Yalbahri dini maâk”

from Nayda Nouda

Manouiphone - 2009



Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Wa til tayla”

from Nayda Nouda

Manouiphone - 2009



Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Azzina diri latay”

from Nayda Nouda

Manouiphone - 2009



Nayda Nouda compilation (short tracks), “Dart maâha wlidate”

from Nayda Nouda

Manouiphone - 2009



Sanaa & Abdelmalek, “Je m'en fous”

from Je m'en fous

mp3



Omar Souleyman, “Chobi”

from To Syria, With Love

Mad Decent - 2017



Sameh Jalloul, “Darbek Raguesni”

from Maghreb United

Maghreb HITS - 2000



Wahida Khalil, “Yemnaaok Ahlak”

from Nazem Elghazally : The Golden Collection

Jasmine Music - 2009



Abdel Halim Hafez, “Ya Khaleel El Alb”

from The Super Cuts

unknown



Hanan, “Besma (Listening)”

from Besma (Listening)

unknown



Ashkan & Kooshan, “Where Love Was Born”

from Ashkan & Kooshan

unknown



Roman Stewart, “Fire At Your Heel”

from Raw Roots, Vol. 2

Charly Records - 2006



The Willows, “Send Another Moses”

from Afrikan Blood

Studio One - 2021



Voice Roys, “Ya Ho”

from Ya Ho

Studio One



Baba Brooks with Justin Hinds, “Jordan River”

from Jordan River

unknown



Dave & Ansel Collins, “On Broadway”

from Double Barrel

P.E.R Music - 2019



The Kingstonians, “Hold Down”

from A Gift from Pama

Pama - 1969



W Wellington, “Too Many Miles”

from Boss Reggae

PAMA



Barry Brown, “Give Love”

from Coxsone 7"

Studio One



Sugar Minott, “Roof Over My Head”

from Sugar Minott Showcase

Studio One - 1992



ROSALÍA, “Omega (feat. Ralphie Choo)”

from Omega (feat. Ralphie Choo) - Single

unknown - 2024

