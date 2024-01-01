We'll hear newly releases from the archives by Charlie Parker and Roy Hargrove, bask in the dawning of the Age of Aquarius with Japanese and jazz interpretations of the music of Hair, and Pass the Peas with the JBs.
UpFront Soul Playlist #2024.39
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night
Hair- Original Japanese Cast Hair Hair- Original Japanese Cast Recording Bobby Bryant Let the Sunshine In Jazz Tribute to Hair The Chariettes Gospel Singers Nobody But Jesus Greg Belson's Divine Funk
Sarathy Korwar Malkauns Pt. 1 (Live) My East is Your West Alice Coltrane Shiva Loka The Carnegie Hall Concert
Charlie Parker Cherokee - Phil Baxter Version Bird In Kansas City 1941-1951 Roy Hargrove's Crisol Priorities Grande Terre Tim Maia Que Beleza World Psychedelic Classics 4: Nobody Can Live Forever: The Existential Soul of Tim Maia Kaleta & Super Yamba Band Goyito Medaho
Hour 2
Valerie June & Carla Thomas African Proverb The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers Valerie June & Carla Thomas Call Me A Fool The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers Carla Thomas B-A-B-Y Stax 50th Anniversary Peggy Scott And Jo Jo Benson Fine as Frog Hair Lover's Holiday
The JB's Pass the Peas Eddie Harris Goin' Home Mean Greens Quincy Jones Cast Your Fate to the Winds Smackwater Jack
Fela Kuti My Lady Frustration The '69 Los Angeles Sessions Joy Harjo Why Is Beauty? I Pray For My Enemies Anthony Joseph Swing Praxis The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives
Parliament Do That Stuff Parliament's Greatest Hits Sly & the Family Stone You Can Make It If You Try The Essential Sly & The Family Stone ENDRECHERI Pretty Phantom Super Funk Market
Kashmere Stage Band Do Your Thing [Instrumental] Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974 Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985