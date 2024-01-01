The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Oct. 5, 2024, midnight
We'll hear newly releases from the archives by Charlie Parker and Roy Hargrove, bask in the dawning of the Age of Aquarius with Japanese and jazz interpretations of the music of Hair, and Pass the Peas with the JBs.
UpFront Soul Playlist #2024.39

Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night

Hair- Original Japanese Cast Hair Hair- Original Japanese Cast Recording
Bobby Bryant Let the Sunshine In Jazz Tribute to Hair
The Chariettes Gospel Singers Nobody But Jesus Greg Belson's Divine Funk

Sarathy Korwar Malkauns Pt. 1 (Live) My East is Your West
Alice Coltrane Shiva Loka The Carnegie Hall Concert

Charlie Parker Cherokee - Phil Baxter Version Bird In Kansas City 1941-1951
Roy Hargrove's Crisol Priorities Grande Terre
Tim Maia Que Beleza World Psychedelic Classics 4: Nobody Can Live Forever: The Existential Soul of Tim Maia
Kaleta & Super Yamba Band Goyito Medaho

Hour 2

Valerie June & Carla Thomas African Proverb The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers
Valerie June & Carla Thomas Call Me A Fool The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers
Carla Thomas B-A-B-Y Stax 50th Anniversary
Peggy Scott And Jo Jo Benson Fine as Frog Hair Lover's Holiday

The JB's Pass the Peas
Eddie Harris Goin' Home Mean Greens
Quincy Jones Cast Your Fate to the Winds Smackwater Jack

Fela Kuti My Lady Frustration The '69 Los Angeles Sessions
Joy Harjo Why Is Beauty? I Pray For My Enemies
Anthony Joseph Swing Praxis The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives

Parliament Do That Stuff Parliament's Greatest Hits
Sly & the Family Stone You Can Make It If You Try The Essential Sly & The Family Stone
ENDRECHERI Pretty Phantom Super Funk Market


Kashmere Stage Band Do Your Thing [Instrumental] Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

UpFront Soul 2024.39 h2 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 Oct. 5, 2024
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 