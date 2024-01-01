Notes: UpFront Soul Playlist #2024.39



Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night



Hair- Original Japanese Cast Hair Hair- Original Japanese Cast Recording

Bobby Bryant Let the Sunshine In Jazz Tribute to Hair

The Chariettes Gospel Singers Nobody But Jesus Greg Belson's Divine Funk



Sarathy Korwar Malkauns Pt. 1 (Live) My East is Your West

Alice Coltrane Shiva Loka The Carnegie Hall Concert



Charlie Parker Cherokee - Phil Baxter Version Bird In Kansas City 1941-1951

Roy Hargrove's Crisol Priorities Grande Terre

Tim Maia Que Beleza World Psychedelic Classics 4: Nobody Can Live Forever: The Existential Soul of Tim Maia

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band Goyito Medaho



Hour 2



Valerie June & Carla Thomas African Proverb The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers

Valerie June & Carla Thomas Call Me A Fool The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers

Carla Thomas B-A-B-Y Stax 50th Anniversary

Peggy Scott And Jo Jo Benson Fine as Frog Hair Lover's Holiday



The JB's Pass the Peas

Eddie Harris Goin' Home Mean Greens

Quincy Jones Cast Your Fate to the Winds Smackwater Jack



Fela Kuti My Lady Frustration The '69 Los Angeles Sessions

Joy Harjo Why Is Beauty? I Pray For My Enemies

Anthony Joseph Swing Praxis The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives



Parliament Do That Stuff Parliament's Greatest Hits

Sly & the Family Stone You Can Make It If You Try The Essential Sly & The Family Stone

ENDRECHERI Pretty Phantom Super Funk Market





Kashmere Stage Band Do Your Thing [Instrumental] Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

