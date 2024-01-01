Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. On this show we welcome from La̱x Kxeen, BC, rock musician Saltwater Hank, will be in the house. He is currently touring, promoting his 2nd album “Siip'nsk.” Indigenous Rock n Roll at it’s best. Saltwater Hank is featured in our current issue of the Say Magazine, read all about him here at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/saltwater-hank.



Enjoy music from Saltwater Hank, Sinuupa, Mike Paul Kuekuatsheu, Bomba Estereo, Jamie Coon, Locos Por Juana, Ozomatli, Indian City, Jason Benoit, Garret T. Willie, Mogan Toney, Graeme Jonez, Blue Moon Marquee, Jalmy, Khu.eex, The Halluci Nation, John Trudell, Joy Harjo, Gina Lorning, Iceis Rain, J. Pablo, Stevie Salas, QVLN, Qacung, Aysanabee, Soda Stereo, Romeo Void, Old Soul Rebel and much much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.