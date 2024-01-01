Why would you listen to this week's Backbeat show? To hear a rare record by a great New Orleans musician, Cousin Joe (pictured), who didn't like recording, so there's not a lot of his early records around. Or you could hear a gospel group that had a big influence on James Brown, how about some Canadian rockabilly, or a rock & roll record by a guy who later became a 1970s soft-rock star. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Joe Turner - Corrine Corinna 1956 Bob King and the Country Kings - That's What's On My Mind 1959 Mugsy Spanier And His Ragtime Band - Black And Blue 1939 The Royal Sons Quintet - Come Over Here 1952 Bobby "Blue" Bland - Ain't Nothing You Can Do 1964 Mercy Baby - Mercy's Blues 1957 Louie Innis and the String Dusters - Stomp That Thing 1950 Cousin Joe - Just as Soon as I Go Home 1947 Cab Calloway - You Gotta Ho-Di-Ho 1934 Sol Ho'opi'i - Kahala March 1952 Sister Rosetta Tharpe - I'm in His Care 1942 Johnny Cash - Come In Stranger 1958 The Original Yellow Jackets - Yellow Jackets Get Together 1937 Bill Carlisle featuring Cliff Carlisle - A Mouse Been Messin' Around 1930 Brenda Lee - Let The Four Winds Blow 1961 Slim Harpo - We´re Two Of A Kind 1964 Robert Nighthawk - Sweet Black Angel (Black Angel Blues) 1949 David Gates - Swingin' Baby Doll 1958 Sam Cooke - Win Your Love 1962 Lance Anderson - Down At The Ottawa House 2004