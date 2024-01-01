The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Oct. 6, 2024, midnight
Why would you listen to this week's Backbeat show? To hear a rare record by a great New Orleans musician, Cousin Joe (pictured), who didn't like recording, so there's not a lot of his early records around. Or you could hear a gospel group that had a big influence on James Brown, how about some Canadian rockabilly, or a rock & roll record by a guy who later became a 1970s soft-rock star.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Joe Turner - Corrine Corinna 1956
Bob King and the Country Kings - That's What's On My Mind 1959
Mugsy Spanier And His Ragtime Band - Black And Blue 1939
The Royal Sons Quintet - Come Over Here 1952
Bobby "Blue" Bland - Ain't Nothing You Can Do 1964
Mercy Baby - Mercy's Blues 1957
Louie Innis and the String Dusters - Stomp That Thing 1950
Cousin Joe - Just as Soon as I Go Home 1947
Cab Calloway - You Gotta Ho-Di-Ho 1934
Sol Ho'opi'i - Kahala March 1952
Sister Rosetta Tharpe - I'm in His Care 1942
Johnny Cash - Come In Stranger 1958
The Original Yellow Jackets - Yellow Jackets Get Together 1937
Bill Carlisle featuring Cliff Carlisle - A Mouse Been Messin' Around 1930
Brenda Lee - Let The Four Winds Blow 1961
Slim Harpo - We´re Two Of A Kind 1964
Robert Nighthawk - Sweet Black Angel (Black Angel Blues) 1949
David Gates - Swingin' Baby Doll 1958
Sam Cooke - Win Your Love 1962
Lance Anderson - Down At The Ottawa House 2004

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 6, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 