Episode 208 October 6 2024 Tip-toeing thru the forgotten history of popular music

Lorne VanSinclair

Lorne VanSinclair

Oct. 6, 2024

Summary: Why would you listen to this week's Backbeat show? To hear a rare record by a great New Orleans musician, Cousin Joe (pictured), who didn't like recording, so there's not a lot of his early records around. Or you could hear a gospel group that had a big influence on James Brown, how about some Canadian rockabilly, or a rock & roll record by a guy who later became a 1970s soft-rock star.

Joe Turner - Corrine Corinna 1956

Bob King and the Country Kings - That's What's On My Mind 1959

Mugsy Spanier And His Ragtime Band - Black And Blue 1939

The Royal Sons Quintet - Come Over Here 1952

Bobby "Blue" Bland - Ain't Nothing You Can Do 1964

Mercy Baby - Mercy's Blues 1957

Louie Innis and the String Dusters - Stomp That Thing 1950

Cousin Joe - Just as Soon as I Go Home 1947

Cab Calloway - You Gotta Ho-Di-Ho 1934

Sol Ho'opi'i - Kahala March 1952

Sister Rosetta Tharpe - I'm in His Care 1942

Johnny Cash - Come In Stranger 1958

The Original Yellow Jackets - Yellow Jackets Get Together 1937

Bill Carlisle featuring Cliff Carlisle - A Mouse Been Messin' Around 1930

Brenda Lee - Let The Four Winds Blow 1961

Slim Harpo - We´re Two Of A Kind 1964

Robert Nighthawk - Sweet Black Angel (Black Angel Blues) 1949

David Gates - Swingin' Baby Doll 1958

Sam Cooke - Win Your Love 1962

Lance Anderson - Down At The Ottawa House 2004



