Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Oct. 7, 2024, midnight
Both Manu Chao and Amadou & Mariam have new albums; new Brazilian sounds from Saulo Duarte and MOMO.; new reggae by Taj Weekes & Zion Albert, Vincent Price & The Young Spirits (Halloween alert!), Pasnbesa and Big Boss Sound; the Turkish stylings of Aylin's Soulgarden and Altın Gün; and the Ethio-jazz of Mulatu Astatke & Hoodna Orchestra
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Manu Chao | France-Spain | Vecinos En El Mar | Viva Tu | Because Music | 2024
Amadou & Mariam | Mali-France | Beaux Dimanches | La Vie Est Belle | Because Music | 2024-2004
Amadou & Mariam | Mali-France | Sénégal Fast Food | La Vie Est Belle | Because Music | 2024-2004
Manu Chao | France-Spain | La Colilla | Viva Tu | Because Music | 2024

Saulo Duarte | Brazil | Canção Do Povo | Canção Do Povo - Single | YB Music | 2024
Garotas Suecas | Brazil | Eu Vou Sorrir Pra Quem E Gente Boa | Feras Miticas | Vampisoul | 2014
MOMO. | Brazil-England UK | Pa​́​ra (feat. Jessica Lauren) | Pa​́​ra (feat. Jessica Lauren) - Single | Batov | 2024

Cimafunk | Cuba | Cuchi Cuchi | Pa' Tu Cuerpa | Terapia Productions / Mala Cabeza | 2024
Cocofunka | Costa Rica | Coleccionista | Chúcaro | self-released | 2016
Ritmo Machine | Chile-USA | Maestro | Welcome To The Ritmo Machine | Nacional | 2011
Los Rumbers | Spain | Como Mi Ritmo No Hay Dos | Flamenco Breaks | Guasa Groove | 2001

Taj Weekes & Zion Albert | Saint Lucia-Dominica-USA | Cornerstone | Cornerstone - Single | Jatta / Skank | 2024
Vincent Price & The Young Spirits | USA? | Sound From The Graveyard | Sound From The Graveyard - Single | Names You Can Trust | 2024
Pasnbesa | Seychelles-Australia | No Peace | No Peace - Single | Ministry Of Reggae Sound | 2024
Big Boss Sound | England UK | Ennios Peyote Train | The Loafer Rides Again | Liquidator | 2024

Aylin's Soulgarden | Germany | Le Weso | Bu Bir Demdir | CPL-Muzik | 2024
Gaye Su Akyol | Turkey | İsyan Manifestosu | Yort Savul: İsyan Manifestosu! EP | Glitterbeat | 2020
Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Bir Sigara Iç Oğlan | Bir Sigara Iç Oğlan - Single | Glitterbeat | 2024
Umut Adan | Turkey-Italy | Kadıköylü | Bahar | Riverboat | 2019

Mulatu Astatke & Hoodna Orchestra | Ethiopia-England UK-Israel | Tension | Tension - Single | Batov | 2024
Getatchew Mekuria & The Ex | Ethiopia-Netherlands | Tezalegn Yetentu | Moa Anbessa | Terp | 2006
The Budos Band | USA | Budos Rising | II | Daptone | 2007

