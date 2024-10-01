The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
Oct. 7, 2024, midnight
As Israel extends its genocide to Lebanon, the Lebanese people are fighting heroically as part of the Axis of Resistance in full solidarity with Gaza.
The Electronic Intifada, "Who was Hasan Nasrallah and why was he loved?"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPfMDFqzVDI

The Electronic Intifada, "Hizballah ready to confront Israel's invasion of Lebanon as it did in 2006."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NT72fIgUhjo

Lowkey - "Soundtrack to the Struggle"

Charlie Chaplin - "The Great Dictator Final Speech"
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2024/10/lebanon-rising.html

Download Program Podcast
00:51:57 1 Oct. 7, 2024
CFRU 93.3 FM
  View Script
    
 00:51:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 