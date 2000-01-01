|
The Incredible String Band, “Koeeoaddi There”
from The Hangman's Beautiful Daughter
Rhino/Elektra - 1968
The Kinks, “Village Green”
from Mister Pleasant - RSD Exclusive Release
BMG/Sanctuary - 2016
Alice Coltrane, “Spiritual Eternal”
from Eternity
Rhino/Warner Records - 2005
Anna Domino, “Land of My Dreams”
from East and West + Singles
Les Disques du Crepuscule - 2017
Caroline Kingsbury, “Kissing Someone Else”
from Heaven's Just a Flight
Fortune Tellers - 2021
Blockhead, “Insomniac Olympics”
from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)
Ninja Tune - 2000
Frankie & The Witch Fingers, “Bonehead”
from Bonehead - Single
Greenway - 2024
Mia Joy, “Haha”
from Haha - Single
Fire Talk
Mia Joy, “More Green”
from Celestial Mirror - EP
Fire Talk - 2023
La Luz, “Good Luck With Your Secret”
from News of the Universe
Sub Pop Records - 2024
Shana Cleveland, “Night of the Worm Moon”
from Night of the Worm Moon
Hardly Art - 2019
Blockhead, “II”
from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)
Ninja Tune - 2004
Peel Dream Magazine, “Wish You Well”
from Rose Main Reading Room
Topshelf Records - 2024
Men I Trust, “Show Me How (Live at RBC Echo Beach)”
from Live at RBC Echo Beach
Dead Oceans - 2023
Khruangbin, “Friday Morning”
from Live at The Villain
Lion
The Beach Boys, “In My Room”
from Endless Summer
Capitol Records - 1974
Duane Eddy, “High Noon”
from The Best Of Duane Eddy
RCA Victor - 1966
The Cliff Davis Sextet, “Kenessa”
from Discotheque a-Go-Go
Epic/Legacy - 1965
The Sidewalk Sounds, “Mouth”
from The Glory Stompers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sidewalk Records - 1967
Roziah Latiff and the Jayhawkers, “Aku Kecewa”
from Pop Yeh Yeh: Psychedelic Rock From Singapore And Malaysia 1964-1970 Vol. 1
Sublime Frequencies - 2014
Orkes Medenasz, Liesda and Ernie Djohan, “Nona Nona”
from Burung Gelatik
Mesra
Santo & Johnny, “Love In Space”
from Around the World
Essential World Masters - 2013
Susan & Gordon, “Picture A World”
from Sesame Street Greatest Hits
unknown
The Diamond Center, “20 Twin”
from Caraway/20Twin 7"
Funny/Not Funny - 2012
Cavolo Nero, “Nomad”
from Nomad - Single
Cavolo Nero - 2024
Mdou Moctar, “Imajighen”
from Tears of Injustice
Matador Records - 2024
Dungen, “Fredag”
from 4
Subliminal Sounds - 2008
Nilüfer Yanya, “Baby Luv”
from Baby Luv - Single
ATO Records / Fontana North - 2017
Larry Heard, “Havana”
from Love's Arrival
Alleviated Records - 2001
The Smile, “Bodies Laughing”
from Cutouts
Self Help Tapes - 2024