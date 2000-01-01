Notes:



The Incredible String Band, “Koeeoaddi There”

from The Hangman's Beautiful Daughter

Rhino/Elektra - 1968



The Kinks, “Village Green”

from Mister Pleasant - RSD Exclusive Release

BMG/Sanctuary - 2016



Alice Coltrane, “Spiritual Eternal”

from Eternity

Rhino/Warner Records - 2005



Anna Domino, “Land of My Dreams”

from East and West + Singles

Les Disques du Crepuscule - 2017



Caroline Kingsbury, “Kissing Someone Else”

from Heaven's Just a Flight

Fortune Tellers - 2021



Blockhead, “Insomniac Olympics”

from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)

Ninja Tune - 2000



Frankie & The Witch Fingers, “Bonehead”

from Bonehead - Single

Greenway - 2024



Mia Joy, “Haha”

from Haha - Single

Fire Talk



Mia Joy, “More Green”

from Celestial Mirror - EP

Fire Talk - 2023



La Luz, “Good Luck With Your Secret”

from News of the Universe

Sub Pop Records - 2024



Shana Cleveland, “Night of the Worm Moon”

from Night of the Worm Moon

Hardly Art - 2019



Blockhead, “II”

from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)

Ninja Tune - 2004



Peel Dream Magazine, “Wish You Well”

from Rose Main Reading Room

Topshelf Records - 2024



Men I Trust, “Show Me How (Live at RBC Echo Beach)”

from Live at RBC Echo Beach

Dead Oceans - 2023



Khruangbin, “Friday Morning”

from Live at The Villain

Lion



The Beach Boys, “In My Room”

from Endless Summer

Capitol Records - 1974



Duane Eddy, “High Noon”

from The Best Of Duane Eddy

RCA Victor - 1966



The Cliff Davis Sextet, “Kenessa”

from Discotheque a-Go-Go

Epic/Legacy - 1965



The Sidewalk Sounds, “Mouth”

from The Glory Stompers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Sidewalk Records - 1967



Roziah Latiff and the Jayhawkers, “Aku Kecewa”

from Pop Yeh Yeh: Psychedelic Rock From Singapore And Malaysia 1964-1970 Vol. 1

Sublime Frequencies - 2014



Orkes Medenasz, Liesda and Ernie Djohan, “Nona Nona”

from Burung Gelatik

Mesra



Santo & Johnny, “Love In Space”

from Around the World

Essential World Masters - 2013



Susan & Gordon, “Picture A World”

from Sesame Street Greatest Hits

unknown



The Diamond Center, “20 Twin”

from Caraway/20Twin 7"

Funny/Not Funny - 2012



Cavolo Nero, “Nomad”

from Nomad - Single

Cavolo Nero - 2024



Mdou Moctar, “Imajighen”

from Tears of Injustice

Matador Records - 2024



Dungen, “Fredag”

from 4

Subliminal Sounds - 2008



Nilüfer Yanya, “Baby Luv”

from Baby Luv - Single

ATO Records / Fontana North - 2017



Larry Heard, “Havana”

from Love's Arrival

Alleviated Records - 2001



The Smile, “Bodies Laughing”

from Cutouts

Self Help Tapes - 2024

