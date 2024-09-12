The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
2
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 11, 2024, midnight
Weather, war and elections; give yourself an hour to reflect and enjoy how the world could sound in harmony. Celebrating Vancouver LIVE with spins from Lido Pimienta and Polyrhythmics, and we dig deeper into Ova from the Afro Celts and Viva Tu from Manu Chao. Keeping time with the beat of the world, you've found World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - N'Faly Foli
Kit Sebastian - Goc
Bedouin Soundclash - We Will Meet In A Hurricane CANCON
Lido Pimienta - Te Queria CANCON
Yeli Yeli - Tiritiritiritran
Claude Fontaine - Green Ivy Tapestry
Novalima - Exodus
Polyrhythmics - Give A Crippled Crab A Crutch
Baiuca - Ribeirana
Karavan Sari - Salam Ala
Manu Chao - Tantas Tierras
Aylin's Soulgarden - Bu bir demdir
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Stand Well Well
Sonova - Melencholic CANCON

59:59

World Beat Canada Radio September 12 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:59 1 Oct. 11, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 