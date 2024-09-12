Weather, war and elections; give yourself an hour to reflect and enjoy how the world could sound in harmony. Celebrating Vancouver LIVE with spins from Lido Pimienta and Polyrhythmics, and we dig deeper into Ova from the Afro Celts and Viva Tu from Manu Chao. Keeping time with the beat of the world, you've found World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - N'Faly Foli Kit Sebastian - Goc Bedouin Soundclash - We Will Meet In A Hurricane CANCON Lido Pimienta - Te Queria CANCON Yeli Yeli - Tiritiritiritran Claude Fontaine - Green Ivy Tapestry Novalima - Exodus Polyrhythmics - Give A Crippled Crab A Crutch Baiuca - Ribeirana Karavan Sari - Salam Ala Manu Chao - Tantas Tierras Aylin's Soulgarden - Bu bir demdir Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Stand Well Well Sonova - Melencholic CANCON