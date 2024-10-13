The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 11, 2024, midnight
Great Celtic music to enjoy LIVE this month from The Whistling Donkeys at The Rickshaw Theatre on October 19th, and the Dropkick Murphys at Harbour Centre with The Scratch on October 13th. We have gnew Gnoss for you, Sonova turns in a fiddly Cosmic Celtic and Galician piper Carlos Nunez puts in an appearance. It's Celtic that's an old soul but young at heart from Celt In A Twist!
The Whistling Donkeys - Toss The Feathers
Gnoss - Honey Wine
Jocelyn Pettit - Silk and Spice CANCON
Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON
Valtos - Air a' Mhuir (feat. Eilidh Cormack & Lana Pheutan)
Capercaillie - Famous Last Words
Carlos Nunez - Danza De Espadas
Celtic Thunder - Raggle Taggle Gypsy
Dropkick Murphys - I Know How It Feels
Jez Lowe - Davis And Golightly
Sonova - Fiddler On The Groove CANCON
Toxic Frogs - Bernie's Old Pub
Ewan Robertson - Ride Away
Talisk - Aura

59:32

Celt In A Twist October 13 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:32 1 Oct. 11, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:32  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 