Great Celtic music to enjoy LIVE this month from The Whistling Donkeys at The Rickshaw Theatre on October 19th, and the Dropkick Murphys at Harbour Centre with The Scratch on October 13th. We have gnew Gnoss for you, Sonova turns in a fiddly Cosmic Celtic and Galician piper Carlos Nunez puts in an appearance. It's Celtic that's an old soul but young at heart from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Whistling Donkeys - Toss The Feathers Gnoss - Honey Wine Jocelyn Pettit - Silk and Spice CANCON Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON Valtos - Air a' Mhuir (feat. Eilidh Cormack & Lana Pheutan) Capercaillie - Famous Last Words Carlos Nunez - Danza De Espadas Celtic Thunder - Raggle Taggle Gypsy Dropkick Murphys - I Know How It Feels Jez Lowe - Davis And Golightly Sonova - Fiddler On The Groove CANCON Toxic Frogs - Bernie's Old Pub Ewan Robertson - Ride Away Talisk - Aura