Summary: Great Celtic music to enjoy LIVE this month from The Whistling Donkeys at The Rickshaw Theatre on October 19th, and the Dropkick Murphys at Harbour Centre with The Scratch on October 13th. We have gnew Gnoss for you, Sonova turns in a fiddly Cosmic Celtic and Galician piper Carlos Nunez puts in an appearance. It's Celtic that's an old soul but young at heart from Celt In A Twist!