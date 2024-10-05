New releases are dropping like autumn leaves, and we've raked together a nice pile. This week, all new, all hour! Enjoy album debuts, title tunes and inside tracks from Afro Celts, Sonova, Kit Sebastian, El Khat, Polyrhythmics and The Ramones in a dubby style. Where else but on World Beat Canada Radio! Take a ride on the global side.
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - Radio Ronza Baiuca - Barullo Sojiii - Izz Gon (Otilor) CANCON Sonova - Europinion 3:35 (Future Grateful Vol. 3) CANCON Kit Sebastian - Ellerin Ellerimide Rio 18 (Dias Ocho) - Maybe Man feat. Maria Machete Dubmones - Pet Semetary Polyrhythmics - Roller Quiensave - High Class (El Dusty Remix w/ Boogat) Barry Can't Swim - Still Riding El Khat - La waLa The Surfrajettes - Chiffon Daydream CANCON Salvar Donana - Utopia (Cancion Para Lore) The Boom Yeh - Keep Right On