Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
Oct. 11, 2024, midnight
New releases are dropping like autumn leaves, and we've raked together a nice pile. This week, all new, all hour! Enjoy album debuts, title tunes and inside tracks from Afro Celts, Sonova, Kit Sebastian, El Khat, Polyrhythmics and The Ramones in a dubby style. Where else but on World Beat Canada Radio! Take a ride on the global side.
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - Radio Ronza
Baiuca - Barullo
Sojiii - Izz Gon (Otilor) CANCON
Sonova - Europinion 3:35 (Future Grateful Vol. 3) CANCON
Kit Sebastian - Ellerin Ellerimide
Rio 18 (Dias Ocho) - Maybe Man feat. Maria Machete
Dubmones - Pet Semetary
Polyrhythmics - Roller
Quiensave - High Class (El Dusty Remix w/ Boogat)
Barry Can't Swim - Still Riding
El Khat - La waLa
The Surfrajettes - Chiffon Daydream CANCON
Salvar Donana - Utopia (Cancion Para Lore)
The Boom Yeh - Keep Right On

59:52

World Beat Canada Radio October 5 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:52 1 Oct. 11, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:52  128Kbps mp3
7 Download File...
 