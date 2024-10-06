Celtic gets its groove on this hour! The Afro Celt Sound System finally drops Ova, the last music created before the passing of founder, Simon Emmerson. We dig in deep for the show's opener, followed by another new discovery, Gnoss, a Scottish combo who are stretching the form with Stretching The Sky. Still more fresh takes from Catalonian piper ROS and Capercaillie, celebrating 40 years with ReLoved featuring the BBC Scottish Symphony. Just one taste, and you'll drink your fill from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - Glitchy Fiddles Gnoss - Stroma Cassie And Maggie - Seileach CANCON Rawlins Cross - Make The Change ROS - Flama Skyrie - Take Me Home With You Open The Door For Three - Fineen The Rover Mary Frances - Celticumbia CANCON Capercaillie - Hi Ri'm Bo Peatbog Faeries - Innes Drinks The Bru Oliver Schroer - A Song For All Seasons CANCON The Go Set - Change The World The Scratch - Another Round Gangar - Grotleken