Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Action/Event
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 11, 2024, midnight
Celtic gets its groove on this hour! The Afro Celt Sound System finally drops Ova, the last music created before the passing of founder, Simon Emmerson. We dig in deep for the show's opener, followed by another new discovery, Gnoss, a Scottish combo who are stretching the form with Stretching The Sky. Still more fresh takes from Catalonian piper ROS and Capercaillie, celebrating 40 years with ReLoved featuring the BBC Scottish Symphony. Just one taste, and you'll drink your fill from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - Glitchy Fiddles
Gnoss - Stroma
Cassie And Maggie - Seileach CANCON
Rawlins Cross - Make The Change
ROS - Flama
Skyrie - Take Me Home With You
Open The Door For Three - Fineen The Rover
Mary Frances - Celticumbia CANCON
Capercaillie - Hi Ri'm Bo
Peatbog Faeries - Innes Drinks The Bru
Oliver Schroer - A Song For All Seasons CANCON
The Go Set - Change The World
The Scratch - Another Round
Gangar - Grotleken

58:41

Celt In A Twist October 6 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:58:41 1 Oct. 11, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:41  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 