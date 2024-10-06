Summary: Celtic gets its groove on this hour! The Afro Celt Sound System finally drops Ova, the last music created before the passing of founder, Simon Emmerson. We dig in deep for the show's opener, followed by another new discovery, Gnoss, a Scottish combo who are stretching the form with Stretching The Sky. Still more fresh takes from Catalonian piper ROS and Capercaillie, celebrating 40 years with ReLoved featuring the BBC Scottish Symphony. Just one taste, and you'll drink your fill from Celt In A Twist!