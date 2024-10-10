The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Oct. 11, 2024, midnight
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
~Full interviews with...
#1(b) - Mark Fairhurst POA chair on how best to spend 4bn wasted by governments - 00:05:00
#1(c) - Ian Hilpus 'That's Death' Esther Rantzen's cold ego, 'is he one of us' BBC Jimmy Savile 1970s - 00:30:00
#2 - Dr David Halpin Devon Inquest, End Of Life, Died Unexpectedly Young, How The Covid Jabs Kill & Maim, Queen's cancer - 01:00:00
#3 - Neil Basu Anti-Terror Met Chief 2018-21 w James O'Brien on LBC - 01:10:00
#4 - MI5 DG Ken McCalum UK facing heightened threat of ‘plot after plot’ from Russia Iran - 00:20:00
#5 - Ten years after 7-7 13 holes in government & media account of 2005 London Bombings - 00:30:00
#6 - Lowkey on Piers Morgan calling out Murdoch pro Israel political bias and that of fellow guest - 00:35:00
#7 - Today Debate What Path To ME Peace Jeremy Bowen BBC, Lord Ricketts ME FO; Afif Safieh Palestine Mission Lon Wash Mosc, Ehud Olmert Israel PM 2006-09, David Satterfield USA, Sanam Vakil Chatham House - 00:40:00
#8 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov UN failures and ways forward 2024 UN GA - 00:25:00
#11 - Don Debar Trump is way ahead but may be assassinated voting system extremely fragile - 01:00:00

https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/10/10/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-211/

