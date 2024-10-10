Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

~Full interviews with...

#1(b) - Mark Fairhurst POA chair on how best to spend 4bn wasted by governments - 00:05:00

#1(c) - Ian Hilpus 'That's Death' Esther Rantzen's cold ego, 'is he one of us' BBC Jimmy Savile 1970s - 00:30:00

#2 - Dr David Halpin Devon Inquest, End Of Life, Died Unexpectedly Young, How The Covid Jabs Kill & Maim, Queen's cancer - 01:00:00

#3 - Neil Basu Anti-Terror Met Chief 2018-21 w James O'Brien on LBC - 01:10:00

#4 - MI5 DG Ken McCalum UK facing heightened threat of ‘plot after plot’ from Russia Iran - 00:20:00

#5 - Ten years after 7-7 13 holes in government & media account of 2005 London Bombings - 00:30:00

#6 - Lowkey on Piers Morgan calling out Murdoch pro Israel political bias and that of fellow guest - 00:35:00

#7 - Today Debate What Path To ME Peace Jeremy Bowen BBC, Lord Ricketts ME FO; Afif Safieh Palestine Mission Lon Wash Mosc, Ehud Olmert Israel PM 2006-09, David Satterfield USA, Sanam Vakil Chatham House - 00:40:00

#8 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov UN failures and ways forward 2024 UN GA - 00:25:00

#9 - Mark Fairhurst POA chair on how best to spend 4bn wasted by governments - 00:05:00

#10 - Ian Hilpus 'That's Death' Esther Rantzen's cold ego, 'is he one of us' BBC Jimmy Savile 1970s - 00:30:00

#11 - Don Debar Trump is way ahead but may be assassinated voting system extremely fragile - 01:00:00



https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/10/10/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-211/