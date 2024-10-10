#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download] ~Full interviews with... #1(b) - Mark Fairhurst POA chair on how best to spend 4bn wasted by governments - 00:05:00 #1(c) - Ian Hilpus 'That's Death' Esther Rantzen's cold ego, 'is he one of us' BBC Jimmy Savile 1970s - 00:30:00 #2 - Dr David Halpin Devon Inquest, End Of Life, Died Unexpectedly Young, How The Covid Jabs Kill & Maim, Queen's cancer - 01:00:00 #3 - Neil Basu Anti-Terror Met Chief 2018-21 w James O'Brien on LBC - 01:10:00 #4 - MI5 DG Ken McCalum UK facing heightened threat of ‘plot after plot’ from Russia Iran - 00:20:00 #5 - Ten years after 7-7 13 holes in government & media account of 2005 London Bombings - 00:30:00 #6 - Lowkey on Piers Morgan calling out Murdoch pro Israel political bias and that of fellow guest - 00:35:00 #7 - Today Debate What Path To ME Peace Jeremy Bowen BBC, Lord Ricketts ME FO; Afif Safieh Palestine Mission Lon Wash Mosc, Ehud Olmert Israel PM 2006-09, David Satterfield USA, Sanam Vakil Chatham House - 00:40:00 #8 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov UN failures and ways forward 2024 UN GA - 00:25:00 #9 - Mark Fairhurst POA chair on how best to spend 4bn wasted by governments - 00:05:00 #10 - Ian Hilpus 'That's Death' Esther Rantzen's cold ego, 'is he one of us' BBC Jimmy Savile 1970s - 00:30:00 #11 - Don Debar Trump is way ahead but may be assassinated voting system extremely fragile - 01:00:00