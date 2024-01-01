The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Oct. 13, 2024, midnight
We'll get funky with Johnny "Guitar" Watson, Parliament, and Johnny Hammond, feel the Power of Soul with Idris Muhammad, and spin the latest ENDRECHERI single featuring George Clinton!
UpFront Soul #2024.40 Playlist

joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night

Mahalia Jackson Didn't It Rain Moving On Up A Little Higher
Billy Preston How Great Thou Art Billy Preston
Marie Knight The Storm is Passing Over Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 2

"Johnny ""Guitar"" Watson" Funk Beyond the Call of Duty The Funk Anthology Disc 1
King Curtis The Weight Instant Soul
Curtis Mayfield Move On Up Curtis!

Gloria Ann Taylor "Deep Inside of You (7"" version)" Love is a Hurtin' Thing
Dorothy Ashby Come Live with Me Afro-Harping
1619 Bad Ass Band For a Taste of Your Love 1619 Bad Ass Band

The Voices of East Harlem Right On Be Free Right On Be Free
Oghene Kologbo and Afrobeat Academy Don't Follow Fashion Remember Fela Anikulapo Kuti
Idris Muhammad Power of Soul Power of Soul


Michele Thomas No More Assumption
Yusef Lateef Look on Your Right Side Autophysiopsychic
Joan Armatrading Show Some Emotion Show Some Emotion

Ubunye Ubunye Ubunye
Butcher Brown Bedroom Time Grown Folk
Kamasi Washington The Rhythm Changes The Epic

Al Green Stop And Check Myself Back Up Train
Billy Preston Low Down The Very Best of Billy Preston
Fats Domino Heartbreak Hill Getaway With It
Johnny Hammond Breakout Breakout

ENDRECHERI feat. George Clinton That's Me
Parliament Give Up the Funk Mothership Connection
Fishbone feat. Angelo Moore Dance to the Music Our House

Kashmere Stage Band Do Your Thing [Instrumental] Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

UpFront Soul 2024.40 h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 Oct. 13, 2024
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 