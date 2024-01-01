|
|UpFront Soul
|Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
| Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM Contact Contributor
|Oct. 13, 2024, midnight
| We'll get funky with Johnny "Guitar" Watson, Parliament, and Johnny Hammond, feel the Power of Soul with Idris Muhammad, and spin the latest ENDRECHERI single featuring George Clinton!
|UpFront Soul #2024.40 Playlist
joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night
Mahalia Jackson Didn't It Rain Moving On Up A Little Higher
Billy Preston How Great Thou Art Billy Preston
Marie Knight The Storm is Passing Over Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 2
"Johnny ""Guitar"" Watson" Funk Beyond the Call of Duty The Funk Anthology Disc 1
King Curtis The Weight Instant Soul
Curtis Mayfield Move On Up Curtis!
Gloria Ann Taylor "Deep Inside of You (7"" version)" Love is a Hurtin' Thing
Dorothy Ashby Come Live with Me Afro-Harping
1619 Bad Ass Band For a Taste of Your Love 1619 Bad Ass Band
The Voices of East Harlem Right On Be Free Right On Be Free
Oghene Kologbo and Afrobeat Academy Don't Follow Fashion Remember Fela Anikulapo Kuti
Idris Muhammad Power of Soul Power of Soul
Michele Thomas No More Assumption
Yusef Lateef Look on Your Right Side Autophysiopsychic
Joan Armatrading Show Some Emotion Show Some Emotion
Ubunye Ubunye Ubunye
Butcher Brown Bedroom Time Grown Folk
Kamasi Washington The Rhythm Changes The Epic
Al Green Stop And Check Myself Back Up Train
Billy Preston Low Down The Very Best of Billy Preston
Fats Domino Heartbreak Hill Getaway With It
Johnny Hammond Breakout Breakout
ENDRECHERI feat. George Clinton That's Me
Parliament Give Up the Funk Mothership Connection
Fishbone feat. Angelo Moore Dance to the Music Our House
Kashmere Stage Band Do Your Thing [Instrumental] Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985
| Oct. 13, 2024
|
|Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
|
