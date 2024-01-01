The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Boston Blockchain Week 2024
Ft. Yuri Cataldo
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Yuri Cataldo
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Oct. 13, 2024, midnight
Entrepreneur and educator Yuri Cataldo shares his journey from launching successful businesses to becoming a leader in blockchain and AI education. A 2023 MIT MBA graduate, Yuri dives into the intersection of technology and creativity, offering insights into how AI can enhance innovation rather than replace it.
Yuri explores the transformative potential of blockchain and AI in healthcare, particularly in improving clinical trials and ensuring diverse representation. His passion for making complex tech concepts accessible shines through as he discusses his book, designed to simplify blockchain for everyday users. Whether you're interested in tech, education, or healthcare, Yuri’s expertise provides valuable lessons for navigating the rapidly evolving tech landscape.
Athenian Capital: ⁠https://www.athenian.capital/⁠
Solve.care: ⁠https://solve.care/⁠
⁠The Coin Chat podcast⁠: https://open.spotify.com/show/53Q9bA9fm3lu6rZqNrHKK5?si=6ed30bc18a7a4ae8
Be Left Behind⁠: https://www.amazon.com/BE-LEFT-BEHIND-Discover-Cryptocurrency/dp/9949016320
BBW24 Panel: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2l5cDEonyMg&list=PLOhcZTEHhFhI9aTXLlFX7yuFhP_HchxqF&index=6&pp=iAQB⁠

CREDITS:
Produced by: China Shop Productions ⁠https://www.chinashopproductions.com/⁠

Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod
(incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠⁠

Cover Art - Epic Made ⁠https://www.epic-made.com/
Contact qubiclabspodcast@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Innovation in Tech and Healthcare Download Program Podcast
00:48:22 1 Sept. 13, 2024
Quincy, Massachusetts
  View Script
    
 00:48:22  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 11 Download File...
 