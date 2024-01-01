Summary: Entrepreneur and educator Yuri Cataldo shares his journey from launching successful businesses to becoming a leader in blockchain and AI education. A 2023 MIT MBA graduate, Yuri dives into the intersection of technology and creativity, offering insights into how AI can enhance innovation rather than replace it.

Yuri explores the transformative potential of blockchain and AI in healthcare, particularly in improving clinical trials and ensuring diverse representation. His passion for making complex tech concepts accessible shines through as he discusses his book, designed to simplify blockchain for everyday users. Whether you're interested in tech, education, or healthcare, Yuri’s expertise provides valuable lessons for navigating the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

