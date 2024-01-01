The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Boston Blockchain Week 2024
Ft. Ian Cain
Action/Event
Kyle Hedman, Ian Cain
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Oct. 13, 2024, midnight
Ian Cain, discusses the vibrant blockchain community in Quincy, MA and highlights QUBIC Labs’ efforts to drive innovation and collaboration. They explore how blockchain intersects with local politics, focusing on impactful projects like the first blockchain-based municipal bond, which aims to increase transparency and efficiency in local governance.
Ian also reflects on his recent Senate race, sharing lessons that can shape future technology initiatives. Looking ahead to Blockchain Week and beyond, Ian emphasizes the importance of empowering citizens through financial participation and continued community engagement. This episode illustrates how organic growth in technology sectors fosters sustainability and showcases blockchain’s potential to extend beyond finance into a range of industries.
QUBIC Labs: ⁠https://qubiclabs.com/⁠
Boston Blockchain Week: ⁠https://bostonblockchainweek.com/⁠
YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@blockchainwk⁠
Quincy Bond Episode: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/episode/51qBrG3mShpIwh8i4giIO7⁠

CREDITS:
Produced by: China Shop Productions ⁠https://www.chinashopproductions.com/⁠

Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod
(incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠⁠

Cover Art - Epic Made ⁠https://www.epic-made.com/
Contact qubiclabspodcast@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Driving Blockchain Innovation in Quincy Download Program Podcast
00:27:15 1 Sept. 13, 2024
Quincy, Massachusetts
 00:27:15  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 14 Download File...
 