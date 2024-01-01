The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Protection Against Child and Youth Abuse
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Oct. 14, 2024, midnight
Kenya is home to 54 million people - half of them younger than 20 years of age. Elizabeth Kadzo is a primary school teacher in the Mombasa area, and a member of the Giriyama tribal grouping. She has also long made it her calling to rescue children from abuse. She co-founded the community-based organization P.A.C.Y.A. - which stands for Protection Against Child and Youth Abuse. Diana Wanyonyi interviewed her for WINGS. NOTE: Names some types of sexual abuse (defilement, sodomy, child pregnancy, child marriage).
Interview and editing by Diana Wanyonyi. Additional script and editing, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. For information or to pitch, contact wings@wings.org

Mombasa, Kenya; BC, Canada
