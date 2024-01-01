Summary: Kenya is home to 54 million people - half of them younger than 20 years of age. Elizabeth Kadzo is a primary school teacher in the Mombasa area, and a member of the Giriyama tribal grouping. She has also long made it her calling to rescue children from abuse. She co-founded the community-based organization P.A.C.Y.A. - which stands for Protection Against Child and Youth Abuse. Diana Wanyonyi interviewed her for WINGS. NOTE: Names some types of sexual abuse (defilement, sodomy, child pregnancy, child marriage).