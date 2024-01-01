Summary: After a one-two punch of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, four experts on disaster storms during human-made global warming. Popular storm-chaser and Meteorologist Jeff Masters leads off. You hear from Senior Research Scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab Dr. Michael Wehner. Highly-cited storm scientist Kerry Manuel from MIT on risks of super-storms. Environmental Planner Patrick Marchman: will there be an exodus from the coasts - climigration? Welcome to a packed Radio Ecoshock special.