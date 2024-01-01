The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
4 experts on future hurricanes
Weekly Program
Jeff Masters, Michael Wehner, Kerry Emanuel, Patrick Marchman
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Oct. 13, 2024, midnight
After a one-two punch of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, four experts on disaster storms during human-made global warming. Popular storm-chaser and Meteorologist Jeff Masters leads off. You hear from Senior Research Scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab Dr. Michael Wehner. Highly-cited storm scientist Kerry Manuel from MIT on risks of super-storms. Environmental Planner Patrick Marchman: will there be an exodus from the coasts - climigration? Welcome to a packed Radio Ecoshock special.
Interviews by Alex Smith

Clips from song "State of Denial" lyrics Alex Smith, music AI
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations need to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 241016 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Oct. 13, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 15 Download File...
Ecoshock 241016 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Oct. 13, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 17 Download File...
Ecoshock 241016 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Oct. 13, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps flac
(55MB) Stereo		 11 Download File...
 