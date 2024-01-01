After a one-two punch of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, four experts on disaster storms during human-made global warming. Popular storm-chaser and Meteorologist Jeff Masters leads off. You hear from Senior Research Scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab Dr. Michael Wehner. Highly-cited storm scientist Kerry Manuel from MIT on risks of super-storms. Environmental Planner Patrick Marchman: will there be an exodus from the coasts - climigration? Welcome to a packed Radio Ecoshock special.
Interviews by Alex Smith
Clips from song "State of Denial" lyrics Alex Smith, music AI
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations need to insert station ID or announcements.