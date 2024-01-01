The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Action/Event
Kyle Hedman, Baba Yaga, Fleri
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Oct. 13, 2024, midnight
Baba Yaga shares his personal experience surviving a recent hurricane, recounting the challenges of home damage, fuel shortages, and the emotional toll it took. He reflects on the importance of preparedness, the strength of community support, and the resilience needed during times of crisis. The conversation delves into the humorous moments amidst chaos and the powerful lessons learned, highlighting personal growth and the realization of what truly matters in life. This episode offers insights on recovery efforts, the ripple effect of helping others, and the enduring power of connection during adversity.
BandofTraderspodcast.com
Vantatrading.com
Chinashopproductions.com
Contact us at BandofTradersPodcast@gmail.com for permission to broadcast. It will be given ;)

Sometimes You Do Have to Run Out into The Hurricane Download Program Podcast
01:16:58 1 Oct. 12, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:16:58  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 9 Download File...
 