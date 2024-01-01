Summary: Baba Yaga shares his personal experience surviving a recent hurricane, recounting the challenges of home damage, fuel shortages, and the emotional toll it took. He reflects on the importance of preparedness, the strength of community support, and the resilience needed during times of crisis. The conversation delves into the humorous moments amidst chaos and the powerful lessons learned, highlighting personal growth and the realization of what truly matters in life. This episode offers insights on recovery efforts, the ripple effect of helping others, and the enduring power of connection during adversity.