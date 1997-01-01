The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Oct. 13, 2024, midnight


Quantic, “Japanese Knives”
from Tropics - Single
Simple - 2024

Jamie XX, “Waited All Night”
from Waited All Night
Young

Various Artists, “･ ･－･ ･－ ･･･ ･ －･･ ･－･･ ･ － ･･ － －－･ －－－”
from Erased Tapes 20
Erased Tapes - 2021

Steve Tibbets, “Roam & Spy”
from The Fall of Us All
BMG

Blockhead, “Marvelous”
from Music By Cavelight
Ninja Tune

Blockhead, “Hello Popartz”
from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)
Ninja Tune

Blockhead, “Beef & Brocs”
from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)
Ninja Tune - 2004

The Beatles, “Magical Mystery Tour”
from Magical Mystery Tour
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2009

Beastie Boys, “Jimmy James”
from Check Your Head
Capitol Records - 1992

Tosca, “Honey”
from Suzuki
!K7 Records - 2000

Seelenluft, “Manila”
from Out of the Woods
klein records - 2004

Angélica Garcia, “I Don’t Believe In Death”
from Cha Cha Palace
Spacebomb - 2020

DJ Shadow, “...Meets His Maker”
from The Private Press
[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 2002

DJ Shadow, “Right Thing / GDMFSOB”
from The Private Press
[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 2002

Amon Tobin, “One Small Step”
from Bricolage
Ninja Tune - 1997

Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Anger (Rare Force 2 Meg Mix)”
from Anger + Grief (Remixes) - EP
Ninja Tune - 1998

Radiohead, “In Limbo”
from Kid A
XL Recordings - 2000

El-Funoun Palestinian Popular Dance Troupe, “Dal'onah”
from Zaghareed
El-Funoun - 1997

Various, “Radio International”
from Radio Algeria
Sublime Frequencies

El-Funoun Palestinian Popular Dance Troupe, “Miriam's Father”
from Zaghareed
El-Funoun - 1997

El-Funoun Palestinian Popular Dance Troupe, “Fardah”
from Zaghareed
El-Funoun - 1997

Dimsa, “Automovíl”
from Arabic Folklore
Orfeon

Rahim Alhaj, “Taqsim Maqam Saba”
from When the Soul Is Settled: Music of Iraq
Smithsonian Folkways Recordings - 2006

DJ Shadow, “The Number Song”
from Endtroducing (Deluxe Edition)
[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 2005

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “The Wind Cries Mary”
from Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At The Hollywood Bowl: August 18, 1967
Legacy Recordings - 2023

Otis Redding, “Nobody's Fault But Mine”
from The Immortal Otis Redding
Rhino Atlantic - 1968

The Mermen, “Scalp Salad”
from A Glorious Lethal Euphoria
Mesa - 1995

Voivod, “Tribal Convictions”
from Dimension Hatröss
Sanctuary Records - 1988

Brian Eno & David Byrne, “Regiment”
from My Life In the Bush of Ghosts
Nonesuch/Warner Records - 2006

Yabby You, “Rock Vibration”
from King Tubby's Prophesy of Dub
Blood & Fire

DJ Shadow, “Midnight in a Perfect World”
from Endtroducing.....
[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 2005

KNOWER, “I’m the President”
from I'm the President
Knower - 2023

01:59:04 1 Oct. 13, 2024
wrir studios
