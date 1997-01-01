|
Quantic, “Japanese Knives”
from Tropics - Single
Simple - 2024
Jamie XX, “Waited All Night”
from Waited All Night
Young
Various Artists, “･ ･－･ ･－ ･･･ ･ －･･ ･－･･ ･ － ･･ － －－･ －－－”
from Erased Tapes 20
Erased Tapes - 2021
Steve Tibbets, “Roam & Spy”
from The Fall of Us All
BMG
Blockhead, “Marvelous”
from Music By Cavelight
Ninja Tune
Blockhead, “Hello Popartz”
from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)
Ninja Tune
Blockhead, “Beef & Brocs”
from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)
Ninja Tune - 2004
The Beatles, “Magical Mystery Tour”
from Magical Mystery Tour
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2009
Beastie Boys, “Jimmy James”
from Check Your Head
Capitol Records - 1992
Tosca, “Honey”
from Suzuki
!K7 Records - 2000
Seelenluft, “Manila”
from Out of the Woods
klein records - 2004
Angélica Garcia, “I Don’t Believe In Death”
from Cha Cha Palace
Spacebomb - 2020
DJ Shadow, “...Meets His Maker”
from The Private Press
[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 2002
DJ Shadow, “Right Thing / GDMFSOB”
from The Private Press
[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 2002
Amon Tobin, “One Small Step”
from Bricolage
Ninja Tune - 1997
Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Anger (Rare Force 2 Meg Mix)”
from Anger + Grief (Remixes) - EP
Ninja Tune - 1998
Radiohead, “In Limbo”
from Kid A
XL Recordings - 2000
El-Funoun Palestinian Popular Dance Troupe, “Dal'onah”
from Zaghareed
El-Funoun - 1997
Various, “Radio International”
from Radio Algeria
Sublime Frequencies
El-Funoun Palestinian Popular Dance Troupe, “Miriam's Father”
from Zaghareed
El-Funoun - 1997
El-Funoun Palestinian Popular Dance Troupe, “Fardah”
from Zaghareed
El-Funoun - 1997
Dimsa, “Automovíl”
from Arabic Folklore
Orfeon
Rahim Alhaj, “Taqsim Maqam Saba”
from When the Soul Is Settled: Music of Iraq
Smithsonian Folkways Recordings - 2006
DJ Shadow, “The Number Song”
from Endtroducing (Deluxe Edition)
[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 2005
The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “The Wind Cries Mary”
from Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At The Hollywood Bowl: August 18, 1967
Legacy Recordings - 2023
Otis Redding, “Nobody's Fault But Mine”
from The Immortal Otis Redding
Rhino Atlantic - 1968
The Mermen, “Scalp Salad”
from A Glorious Lethal Euphoria
Mesa - 1995
Voivod, “Tribal Convictions”
from Dimension Hatröss
Sanctuary Records - 1988
Brian Eno & David Byrne, “Regiment”
from My Life In the Bush of Ghosts
Nonesuch/Warner Records - 2006
Yabby You, “Rock Vibration”
from King Tubby's Prophesy of Dub
Blood & Fire
DJ Shadow, “Midnight in a Perfect World”
from Endtroducing.....
[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 2005
KNOWER, “I’m the President”
from I'm the President
Knower - 2023