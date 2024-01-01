The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
Oct. 14, 2024, midnight
1. To The Ghetto - Talib Kweli & J. Rawls
2. The Motion - Tanya Morgan & 6th Sense ft. Rob Cave Jr.
3. Make Space - JSWISS ft. Demi Grace
4. Maintaining - Common Sense
5. Trippin' - Illajide & Def Dee
6. Bring Rawkus Back - Pizon ft. Kool G. Rap
7. The Beauty of it All - 8ch2Owens & Tali Rodriguez ft. Sankofa & Seven Star
8. Shine Bright - MC Wicks
9. Scurvy - M Slago & Homeboy Sandman
10. That's How It Goes - Demrick & DJ Hoppa
11. Figubmental 2 - Figub Brazlevič
12. Street Knowledge - Petrovich, One Finger Punch & Kick A Dope Verse!
13. Start and Show - Sparkz & Pitch 92
14. What About Now - K-Rec & Moka Only ft. Dinco D
15. The Making Of - Es & Shark
16. Lost - Tableek
17. Better Me - Soul Jones
18. Penpoint - Sinopsis ft. Kooley High and Ivan Ave
19. Excuses (The Vodka Gravas Remix) - Mr. Skip & Edo. G
20. Kingdom Come - Shad
21. Stuntin - LESKY, Waywell & Midan
22. Friendly Ballgame - igory, KLIM and Keyness
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:56:48 1 Oct. 5, 2024
Gammatorium
 00:56:48  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None
 