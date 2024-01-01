1. To The Ghetto - Talib Kweli & J. Rawls 2. The Motion - Tanya Morgan & 6th Sense ft. Rob Cave Jr. 3. Make Space - JSWISS ft. Demi Grace 4. Maintaining - Common Sense 5. Trippin' - Illajide & Def Dee 6. Bring Rawkus Back - Pizon ft. Kool G. Rap 7. The Beauty of it All - 8ch2Owens & Tali Rodriguez ft. Sankofa & Seven Star 8. Shine Bright - MC Wicks 9. Scurvy - M Slago & Homeboy Sandman 10. That's How It Goes - Demrick & DJ Hoppa 11. Figubmental 2 - Figub Brazlevič 12. Street Knowledge - Petrovich, One Finger Punch & Kick A Dope Verse! 13. Start and Show - Sparkz & Pitch 92 14. What About Now - K-Rec & Moka Only ft. Dinco D 15. The Making Of - Es & Shark 16. Lost - Tableek 17. Better Me - Soul Jones 18. Penpoint - Sinopsis ft. Kooley High and Ivan Ave 19. Excuses (The Vodka Gravas Remix) - Mr. Skip & Edo. G 20. Kingdom Come - Shad 21. Stuntin - LESKY, Waywell & Midan 22. Friendly Ballgame - igory, KLIM and Keyness
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.