October 13, 2024: Who is Loboko?

Bill Lupoletti

Oct. 14, 2024

Summary: A newly discovered qawwali recording by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan; the new single by Richmond's own Miramar; The Bongo Hop's hot new French Caribbean-style track; a hour of African guitar music including a Congolese rumba reissue by Nyboma, the sound of Loboko who will be performing in Richmond later this month, and some smoking funaná from Cabo Verde by Eliseo Gomes & Joaquim Valera

Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Høly River | RVA USA | We Hear The Ocean, Lift Up The Mountain | Live on WRIR April 20, 2016 | unreleased | 2016

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan & Party | Pakistan | Ya Allah Ya Rehman | Chain Of Light | Real World | 2024



Miramar | RVA USA | Un Astro | Un Astro - Single | Ansonia | 2024

Orquesta Akokán | Cuba-USA | Caracoles | Caracoles | Daptone | 2024

Celia Cruz & Johnny Pacheco | Cuba-Dominican Republic-USA | Toro Mata | Celia & Johnny | Fania | 2024-1974

Martín López Y Sus Estrellas | Perú | Cocinando | Cocinando | Vampisoul | 2024-1971



The Bongo Hop | France-Colombia-Haiti | Dekonekte (feat. Kephny Eliacin) | Dekonekte (feat. Kephny Eliacin) - Single | Underdog | 2024

Scorpio Universel | Haiti | Ti Lu Lupe | Album II | Macaya | 1978



Mose Fan Fan | RD Congo-England UK | Papa Lolo | Bayekeleye | LAA | 2004

Nyboma | RD Congo | Kabanga | Doublé Doublé | No Wahala Sounds | 2024-1981



Loboko | USA-RD Congo | Kanyunyi | Kanyunyi / Ekenge - Single | Names You Can Trust | 2023

Loboko | USA-RD Congo | Ekenge | Kanyunyi / Ekenge - Single | Names You Can Trust | 2023

Alain & Bouro Mpela Et L'Orchestre Generation A | RD Congo | Dépression Nerveuse | Mortel Combat | Moovisson Production | 2005

Black Bazar | RD Congo | Un Peu De Toi | Round 2 | Lusafrica | 2013



Eliseo Gomes & Joaquin Valera | Cabo Verde | Agilina | Chuma Lopes | Arabusta | 2024-1985

Tchota Suari E Chando Gracioso | Cabo Verde | Nha Boi | Pour Me A Grog: The Funana Revolt In 1990s Cabo Verde | Ostinato | 2019-1992



