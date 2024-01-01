Writer Nico Lang documents trans “American Teenagers” in their natural habitats; New Zealand unveils its first queer-inclusive Census, Toyota puts the brakes on D.E.I. policies, Colorado’s top court frosts a biased Denver baker’s appeal, an Arkansas Republican calls LGBTQ people satanic, and Kamala Harris gives a Stern warning about Supreme Court threats to queer rights. Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by John Dyer V & Ava Davis. Correspondent: Daniel Huecias. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Asia; Blue Dot Sessions; Ethel Cain; Sylvester. Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
