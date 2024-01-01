The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 10-14-24
Weekly Program
Jason Rapert; Kamala Harris; Donald J. Trump; Nico Lang
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Oct. 15, 2024, midnight
Writer Nico Lang documents trans “American Teenagers” in their natural habitats; New Zealand unveils its first queer-inclusive Census, Toyota puts the brakes on D.E.I. policies, Colorado’s top court frosts a biased Denver baker’s appeal, an Arkansas Republican calls LGBTQ people satanic, and Kamala Harris gives a Stern warning about Supreme Court threats to queer rights.
Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by John Dyer V & Ava Davis. Correspondent: Daniel Huecias. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Asia; Blue Dot Sessions; Ethel Cain; Sylvester.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
* * * * * P L E A S E H E L P! * * * * *
Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)
By check:
Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out
P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA
Online:
This Way Out DONATE
[www.thiswayout.org]
Thank you!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Oct. 15, 2024
Los Angele CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 31 Download File...
 