Nico Lang's "American Teenager" & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 10-14-24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jason Rapert; Kamala Harris; Donald J. Trump; Nico Lang

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 15, 2024, midnight

Summary: Writer Nico Lang documents trans “American Teenagers” in their natural habitats; New Zealand unveils its first queer-inclusive Census, Toyota puts the brakes on D.E.I. policies, Colorado’s top court frosts a biased Denver baker’s appeal, an Arkansas Republican calls LGBTQ people satanic, and Kamala Harris gives a Stern warning about Supreme Court threats to queer rights.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by John Dyer V & Ava Davis. Correspondent: Daniel Huecias. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Asia; Blue Dot Sessions; Ethel Cain; Sylvester.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Notes: * * * * * P L E A S E H E L P! * * * * *

Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)

By check:

Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA

Online:

This Way Out DONATE

[www.thiswayout.org]

Thank you!





