Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Oct. 15, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

I’m glad to be back. Thanks to Hip Hop for covering for me. I got lots of great music to share tonight. Keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

Alice Gerrard Sun to Sun Sun to Sun Alice Gerrard under exclusive license to Sleepy Cat Records
Ramblin' Jack Elliott 912 Greens Young Brigham Rhino/Warner Records
Guy Clark Ramblin' Jack and Mahan Boats to Build Compass Records
Country's Family Reunion, Jack Mahan Dear John Live at Larry's Country Diner Gabriel Communications
Ramblin' Jack Elliott Cigarettes, Whiskey and Wild Wild Women Roll on Buddy - From the Archives Archive of Folk & Jazz Music
Conway Twitty I See the Want to In Your Eyes The #1 Hits Collection MCA Nashville
Hazel Dickens Mary Johnson Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard Rounder Records
Alice Gerrard Sun to Sun (Reprise) Sun to Sun Alice Gerrard under exclusive license to Sleepy Cat Records
Kaitlin Butts Other Girls (Ain't Havin' Any Fun) Roadrunner! Kaitlin Butts
Kaitlin Butts blood what else can she do Kaitlin Butts
Kaitlin Butts Whiskey and Hate Same Hell, Different Devil Kaitlin Butts
Andy Griffith Free Man In The Morning Vintage Rock No. 43 - EP: A Face In The Crowd - EP Vintage Music
Andy Griffith She's Bad, Bad Business What It Is, Is Andy Griffith: Andy's Greatest Comedy Monologues & Old-Timey Songs CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)
Chris Bell You and Your Sister I Am the Cosmos Ardent Music
Big Star Way Out West #1 Record Radio City (Bonus Track Version) Fantasy Records
Alex Chilton Make a Little Love From Memphis to New Orleans Bar/None Records
Alex Chilton You's a Viper Set Bar/None Records
The Bangles September Gurls Different Light (Deluxe Edition) Legacy Recordings
Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey She Was the One Mavericks Rhino
Jon Auer These Times 6 1/2 Pattern 25 Records
The dB's Tearjerkin' Stands for Decibels (Bonus Track Version) I.R.S. Records
Alex Chilton Boogie Shoes Like Flies On Sherbert aura records
The Lao Tizer Band Ramble On Songs from the Swinghouse Yse Records
Empire Strikes Brass Mr. Fatty McNasty (Lemme Get a Drag) Brassterpiece Theatre Vov / Stick and Bindle
Joe Baione Superhero Vibe Check Joe Bione
Bobby Darin Beyond the Sea That's All Rhino Atlantic
Moonalice Turn on Your Love Light (Live) Live at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Nettwerk Music Group

