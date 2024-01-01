Notes: Hey Listeners,



I’m glad to be back. Thanks to Hip Hop for covering for me. I got lots of great music to share tonight. Keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Alice Gerrard Sun to Sun Sun to Sun Alice Gerrard under exclusive license to Sleepy Cat Records

Ramblin' Jack Elliott 912 Greens Young Brigham Rhino/Warner Records

Guy Clark Ramblin' Jack and Mahan Boats to Build Compass Records

Country's Family Reunion, Jack Mahan Dear John Live at Larry's Country Diner Gabriel Communications

Ramblin' Jack Elliott Cigarettes, Whiskey and Wild Wild Women Roll on Buddy - From the Archives Archive of Folk & Jazz Music

Conway Twitty I See the Want to In Your Eyes The #1 Hits Collection MCA Nashville

Hazel Dickens Mary Johnson Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard Rounder Records

Alice Gerrard Sun to Sun (Reprise) Sun to Sun Alice Gerrard under exclusive license to Sleepy Cat Records

Kaitlin Butts Other Girls (Ain't Havin' Any Fun) Roadrunner! Kaitlin Butts

Kaitlin Butts blood what else can she do Kaitlin Butts

Kaitlin Butts Whiskey and Hate Same Hell, Different Devil Kaitlin Butts

Andy Griffith Free Man In The Morning Vintage Rock No. 43 - EP: A Face In The Crowd - EP Vintage Music

Andy Griffith She's Bad, Bad Business What It Is, Is Andy Griffith: Andy's Greatest Comedy Monologues & Old-Timey Songs CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)

Chris Bell You and Your Sister I Am the Cosmos Ardent Music

Big Star Way Out West #1 Record Radio City (Bonus Track Version) Fantasy Records

Alex Chilton Make a Little Love From Memphis to New Orleans Bar/None Records

Alex Chilton You's a Viper Set Bar/None Records

The Bangles September Gurls Different Light (Deluxe Edition) Legacy Recordings

Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey She Was the One Mavericks Rhino

Jon Auer These Times 6 1/2 Pattern 25 Records

The dB's Tearjerkin' Stands for Decibels (Bonus Track Version) I.R.S. Records

Alex Chilton Boogie Shoes Like Flies On Sherbert aura records

The Lao Tizer Band Ramble On Songs from the Swinghouse Yse Records

Empire Strikes Brass Mr. Fatty McNasty (Lemme Get a Drag) Brassterpiece Theatre Vov / Stick and Bindle

Joe Baione Superhero Vibe Check Joe Bione

Bobby Darin Beyond the Sea That's All Rhino Atlantic

Moonalice Turn on Your Love Light (Live) Live at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Nettwerk Music Group

