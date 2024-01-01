The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Katrina Spade
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Oct. 15, 2024, midnight
Death is a topic that most of us prefer not to think too much about. While we must all acknowledge its inevitability, on a day-to-day basis, it feels better to keep it up on a shelf in a box, out of reach from quotidian life. Then again, there are decisions to be made, and they really do need to be made in advance of those inexorable metamorphic events. This week on Sea Change Radio, we learn about the burgeoning green funeral industry from the CEO and Founder of Recompose, Katrina Spade. We look at the environmental problems associated with conventional burial and cremation, hear about the rather unusual modern history of embalming in the US, and go deep on the subject of human composting.
Track: Don’t Fear The Reaper
Artist: Blue Oyster Cult
Album: Agents of Fortune
Label: Columbia
Year: 1976

Track: I’ll Fly Away
Artist: Gillian Welch and Allison Krauss
Album: O Brother, Where Art Thou? (Soundtrack)
Label: Lost Highway
Year: 200

Track: Black Peter
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: Dick’s Picks Vol. 8
Label: Grateful Dead
Year: 1997

00:29:00 1 Oct. 15, 2024
San Francisco
