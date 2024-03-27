The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
Against the Threats of Use of Nuclear Weapons by NATO, the U.S., Russia and Israel
Weekly Program
Annie Jacobsen
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Oct. 16, 2024, midnight
The investigative journalist and acclaimed author, specializing in weapons and war, Annie Jacobsen, has come closer than other investigators to the razor edge of secrecy that surrounds the current nuclear war machine. Her book, Nuclear War, is based on hundreds of interviews with war planners and engineers - plus recently declassified documents.

Annie Jacobsen, reminds us that a Doomsday killing machine has been designed, capable of destroying not just two cities but life on this planet - first with fire and heat and then seven to ten years of darkness and ice sheets from nuclear winter.

Annie Jacobsen’s book, Nuclear War, A Scenario, has 373 pages of interviews and sources, but it covers only 72 minutes of real time. Beginning at zero hour with the launch of one rogue nuclear missile - in Jacobsen’s scenario from North Korea - that will hit the Pentagon only 38 minutes later and destroy all of Washington DC.

Here is the question and answer section of an interview by tech writer Quentin Hardy for the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. Watch the full one hour video of this conversation on the YouTube channel of the Commonwealth Club. The title is Annie Jacobsen | Nuclear War

DATE: 2024/03/27
CREDIT: Commonwealth Club, San Francisco, Quentin Hardy

