Program Information
Between the Lines for October 16, 2024
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: October 16, 2024
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Justin Glawe, an independent journalist, frequent contributor to Rolling Stone magazine; Andra Watkins, a New York Times bestselling author; Nico Udu-Gama, US Partnerships Coordinator at 350.org.
Date Published: Oct. 16, 2024, midnight
Summary: Trump, GOP Preparing to Undermine Presidential Election Results if They Lose; Under Trump Project 2025 Would Sabotage Federal Storm Forecasting and Disaster Relief; If Completed the East African Oil Pipeline Will be a Destructive ‘Carbon Bomb.’
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Date Recorded: Oct. 16, 2024
