Between the Lines for October 16, 2024

Subtitle: Released Date: October 16, 2024

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Justin Glawe, an independent journalist, frequent contributor to Rolling Stone magazine; Andra Watkins, a New York Times bestselling author; Nico Udu-Gama, US Partnerships Coordinator at 350.org.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 16, 2024, midnight

Summary: Trump, GOP Preparing to Undermine Presidential Election Results if They Lose; Under Trump Project 2025 Would Sabotage Federal Storm Forecasting and Disaster Relief; If Completed the East African Oil Pipeline Will be a Destructive ‘Carbon Bomb.’

Credits:

Notes:



