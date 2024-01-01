Summary: Rick Coscia, strategic asset manager for the City of Quincy, Massachusetts, dives into the innovative financial strategies employed by the city, including the groundbreaking use of blockchain in municipal bonds. He highlights the challenges of managing pension obligations and the potential for blockchain technology to transform municipal finance. The discussion covers credit ratings, democratizing bond access for local investors, and Rick’s transition from private to public service. Emphasizing the importance of consistent returns, the conversation also explores investment management, cash flow strategies, and the broader impact of these financial innovations on community legacy building.