Program Information
Band of Traders Guest Interviews
Municipal Finance w/ Rick Coscia
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Rick Coscia
 Kyle Hedman, Rick Coscia
2 Bulls in a China Shop
Oct. 17, 2024, midnight
Rick Coscia, strategic asset manager for the City of Quincy, Massachusetts, dives into the innovative financial strategies employed by the city, including the groundbreaking use of blockchain in municipal bonds. He highlights the challenges of managing pension obligations and the potential for blockchain technology to transform municipal finance. The discussion covers credit ratings, democratizing bond access for local investors, and Rick’s transition from private to public service. Emphasizing the importance of consistent returns, the conversation also explores investment management, cash flow strategies, and the broader impact of these financial innovations on community legacy building.
Bandoftraderspodcast.com
chinashopproductions.com

Rick Coscia is a Strategic Asset Manager at City of Quincy Massachusetts based in Quincy, Massachusetts. Previously, Rick was a Private Client Banker at JPMorgan Chase and also held positions at Eaton Vance, Sun Life, Fidelity, MFS, New England Funds, LP, Distributor.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rick-coscia-19bb4725/
https://www.bondbuyer.com/digital-edition/april-26-2024
https://www.bondbuyer.com/podcast/blockchain-technology-meets-munis-in-quincy-massachusetts
https://www.quincyma.gov/departments/municipal_finance/index.php
“Who Sold That Bond?” Download Program Podcast
01:05:43 1 Oct. 8, 2024
