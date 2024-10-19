The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Cal Koat - host
Oct. 17, 2024, midnight
Combine the international language of music with the telltale signs of body language and you have a great reason to dance! We've got a mix of movers to share this hour from Indian Man​, the Naked Family, even a Funky Iman!​ And, more debuts for you from Robin Layne, Los Bitchos and Eric Hilton plus modern traditional sounds from Korea. Open your ears with another hour of World Beat Canada.
Calcopyrite Communications
Indian Man - Dual Winds (feat. Perla Bogota)
Naked Family - Tu y Yo
Ahmed Moneka - Funky Iman CANCON
Robin Layne - Paka Mwimbo​ CANCON
Los Bitchos - Kiki-you complete me
Eric Hilton w/ The Infinite Daisy Chains - Little Odess​a
Baby do Brasil - O Jarro
The Surfrajettes - Sugar Town CANCON
KayaM - Atlas (Sloth Rave Version)
Dal-um - DOT
Baraka Moon - Mankuntu
Dom Salvador - Os Ancestrais
Sofi Tukker - Bread
LA LOM - Ghosts of Gardena

59:37

World Beat Canada Radio October 19 2024
00:59:37 1 Oct. 17, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
