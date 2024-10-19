Combine the international language of music with the telltale signs of body language and you have a great reason to dance! We've got a mix of movers to share this hour from Indian Man, the Naked Family, even a Funky Iman! And, more debuts for you from Robin Layne, Los Bitchos and Eric Hilton plus modern traditional sounds from Korea. Open your ears with another hour of World Beat Canada.
Calcopyrite Communications
Indian Man - Dual Winds (feat. Perla Bogota) Naked Family - Tu y Yo Ahmed Moneka - Funky Iman CANCON Robin Layne - Paka Mwimbo CANCON Los Bitchos - Kiki-you complete me Eric Hilton w/ The Infinite Daisy Chains - Little Odessa Baby do Brasil - O Jarro The Surfrajettes - Sugar Town CANCON KayaM - Atlas (Sloth Rave Version) Dal-um - DOT Baraka Moon - Mankuntu Dom Salvador - Os Ancestrais Sofi Tukker - Bread LA LOM - Ghosts of Gardena