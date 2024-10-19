Summary: Combine the international language of music with the telltale signs of body language and you have a great reason to dance! We've got a mix of movers to share this hour from Indian Man​, the Naked Family, even a Funky Iman!​ And, more debuts for you from Robin Layne, Los Bitchos and Eric Hilton plus modern traditional sounds from Korea. Open your ears with another hour of World Beat Canada.