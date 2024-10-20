The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 17, 2024, midnight
Music that expands and improves on Celtic traditions! Have a listen to what today's artists are doing to granpappy's Celtic​: Celtpunk from The Mahones, along with Pipes & Pints from the Czech Re​public, The Whistling Donkeys and Gnoss plug in for Celtic Rock, new Cosmic Celtic from The Breath and Celtronica from the Afrocelts and Valtos. Music from old souls who are young at heart from Celt In A Twist​.
Calcopyrite Communications
Gnoss - Vore Tullye
Valtos - Home (feat. Eilidh Cormack and Lana Pheutan​)
La Bottine Souriante - Tralala CANCON
The Mahones - The Hunger, The Fight (feat. Tara Slone) CANCON
The Whistling Donkeys - Toss The Feathers
Pipes And Pints - Calling Me
Salamakannel - Salama Humppa )
Afro Celt Sound System - Glitch Fiddles
Celtic Kitchen Party - Sandy 's Chanter CANCON
Logical Fleadh - Over The Moor To Maggie
The Breath - Keep It Safe
Dlu - Anmoch
Maria Dunn - Ontario Song CANCON
Iain Copeland - Homeward Bound

59:50

Celt In A Twist October 20 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:50 1 Oct. 17, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:50  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
 