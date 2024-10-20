Summary: Music that expands and improves on Celtic traditions! Have a listen to what today's artists are doing to granpappy's Celtic​: Celtpunk from The Mahones, along with Pipes & Pints from the Czech Re​public, The Whistling Donkeys and Gnoss plug in for Celtic Rock, new Cosmic Celtic from The Breath and Celtronica from the Afrocelts and Valtos. Music from old souls who are young at heart from Celt In A Twist​.