Summary: Phil explains why we need to get our facts straight about the early success of industrial organizing involving the CIO and UAW. The new book by UNIFOR activist Tony Leah, "The Truth About The '37 Oshawa GM Strike" (Baraka Books) gets us back on track. The approach was class struggle and real international solidarity, a strategy now being taken up by a dedicated reform movement in the UAW.



Speaking of neglected facts, Phil T. touts another book, "Einstein on Israel and Zionism" by Fred Jerome (also Baraka Books). It reveals that the great scientist argued long and hard over the years against Zionist extremism, and the need for dialogue and cooperation with the anti-colonial movement of the Arab peoples. He even went to the lengths of personally seeking out close personal ties with Arab journalists and intellectuals. He condemned Menachem Begin for his violent conduct and fascism.