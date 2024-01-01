Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From FRANCE- In a report on Monday, Oxfam West Bank Policy lead, Bushra Khalidi, describes the situation in Northern Gaza. Oxfam and other relief agencies have not been able to assist anyone in Gaza since the first of October. Palestinians are being bombed and starved to death while being told to move to safe areas that are not safe- they have nowhere to go. Bushra accuses the international community of complicity in the deaths and suffering. Press reviews from Tuesday on Netanyahu and the timing for the plan to escalate the war before the US election. Amazon, Google, and other tech giants are buying and building nuclear powerplants in the US to supply the needs of Artificial Intelligence servers.



From GERMANY- The US military used a Stealth bomber to attack numerous sites in Yemen as retaliation for Houthi attempts to support Palestinians- Marina Miron, military analyst from Kings College London, discusses the significance of the deployment and what it may portend for the Israeli response to Iran and the region. International condemnation is growing over Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.



From JAPAN- In North Korea, following drones from South Korea dropping propaganda leaflets, the North Koreans stationed artillery units near the border. Then a few days later they destroyed roads in the area.



From CUBA- Police arrested more than 200 Americans protesting in front of the New York stock exchange- they were demanding an end to US support for the Israeli wars in Palestine and Lebanon.



