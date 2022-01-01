Sonic Café with Counting Crows from 1993, so welcome, glad you could join us, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 406. This time the Sonic Café presents a mix that puts good vibrations into your radio, you might say each tune ahh really ahh resonates. Pulled from the last 56 years our eclectic mix includes Ali Thomson from 1980, Jack White from his 2022 Fear of Dawn album release, a smooth, bluesy electric organ track from Roy Budd. Also Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors with Hallelujah, and from 1991 a hip hop track that puts out more Good Vibrations Marky Mark, ahh actor Mark Walhberg, before he got into selling wahlburgers, I guess. And our Good Vibrations mix would not be complete without the Beach Boys from 1966. Listen for that around the bottom of the hour. So all that along with some other stuff thrown in for fun, straight ahead, as the Sonic Café delivers some, really good vibrations, Here’s Tycoon a band from New York City. They released two albums before calling it quits, with their debut album charting one Top 40 hit single in 1979, this is Such a Woman, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: A Murder Of One Artist: Counting Crows LP: August & Everything After Yr: 1993 Song 2: Such a Woman Artist: Tycoon LP: Tycoon Yr: 1978 Song 3: Good Vibrations Artist: Marky Mark And The Funky Bunch LP: Music for the People Yr: 1991 Song 4: Git In There Artist: Betty Davis LP: They Say I'm Different Yr. 1974 Song 5: Hallelujah Artist: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors LP: Paste Magazine Sampler 48 Yr: 2008 Song 6: Taking Me Back Artist: Jack White LP: Fear Of The Dawn Yr: 2022 Song 7: Something on My Mind Artist: Roy Budd LP: Get Carter Year: 1971 Song 8: Fools' Society Artist: Ali Thomson LP: Take A Little Rhythm Yr: 1980 Song 9: Good Vibrations Artist: The Beach Boys LP: Good Vibrations Yr: 1966 Song 10: Turn The Radio Up Artist: Train & Jewel LP: AM Gold Yr: 2022 Song 11: No Lucifer Artist: British Sea Power LP: Do You Like Rock Music? Yr: 2008 Song 12: English Roundabout Artist: XTC LP: English Settlement Yr: 1982 Song 13: 24 La Ragazza Con La Pistola (Versione Alternativa - Mix Senza Voce) Artist: Peppino De Luca LP: La Ragazza Con La Pistola Yr: 1968
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
