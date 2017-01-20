Summary: In spite of the name for this week’s show, the central theme is DO FREAK OUT! In that spirit, we thus provide listeners with numerous and various reasons for doing so — starting with the fact that this program originally aired on Inauguration Day, 2017! In ‘The Tardy Hearse’ we contemplate the imminent death of the Republican Party. In addition to freaking out about the Rump, you need to REALLY be freaking out about the enemy hidden in the shadows, for these people are the true wheel-turners and no one even knows who they are. In ‘Art Not’ we reveal why ’squats’ and ‘alternative’ performance spaces are so vital to our culture — and for the finale this week, we provide a little comic relief in the form of a history lesson about a 19th Century Washingtonian pig that briefly became the leading topic of discussion in the halls of power both in London and in Washington DC!



The Pig War! Only in the Thunderbolt!