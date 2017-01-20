The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Don't Freak Out*
Action/Event
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Oct. 18, 2024, midnight
In spite of the name for this week’s show, the central theme is DO FREAK OUT! In that spirit, we thus provide listeners with numerous and various reasons for doing so — starting with the fact that this program originally aired on Inauguration Day, 2017! In ‘The Tardy Hearse’ we contemplate the imminent death of the Republican Party. In addition to freaking out about the Rump, you need to REALLY be freaking out about the enemy hidden in the shadows, for these people are the true wheel-turners and no one even knows who they are. In ‘Art Not’ we reveal why ’squats’ and ‘alternative’ performance spaces are so vital to our culture — and for the finale this week, we provide a little comic relief in the form of a history lesson about a 19th Century Washingtonian pig that briefly became the leading topic of discussion in the halls of power both in London and in Washington DC!

The Pig War! Only in the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*This week’s show originally aired on Inauguration Day, January 20th, 2017

———————————————————

Part 1:

Station ID / Disclaimer / Show Intro
00:00—01:34

Don’t Freak Out!
Music: American Inauguration Band — Jimmy Dore — Laurie Anderson — Trans-Siberian Orchestra — The Swingle Singers featuring Shlomo
01:34—14:51

Exceptional Privilege
Music: Blüe Öyster Cült (2X)
14:50—20:07

The Tardy Hearse
(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)
Music: The Pine Box Boys
20:06—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:00—27:25

The Hidden Enemy
Music: Ludovico Einaudi
27:23—31:08

Art Not
Music: Seikos Presents Hyper
31:07—34:44

The Pig War
Music: Jean-Luc Ponty — The Residents
34:44—43:17

———————————————————

Music Intro
43:16—43:32

Cloudbursting
by Kate Bush
43:29—48:39

Wuthering Heights
by Kate Bush
48:35—53:33

Credits
53:21—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:12

Breathing
by Kate Bush
0:11—5:41

Credits
5:34—6:00

TBR 241018 - Don't Freak Out* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Oct. 17, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
TBR 241018 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Oct. 17, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 11 Download File...
 