Notes:

INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

~Full interviews with...

#2 - Tommy Sheridan, RIP Alex Salmond, Alba - 00:40:00

#3 - Hugh Kerr, RIP Alex Salmond, Alba - 00:30:00

#4 - Gen David Petraeus on Hamas Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar killing Ex CIA boss Iraq war - 00:06:00

#5 - Richard Wolff, Michael Hudson on Ukraine/Gaza Forever Wars, US makes Middle East Explode and Ukraine Crumble - 01:15:00

#6 - CND chair Tom Unterrainer US Nukes Coming Back To UK With No Oversight CND Rally Lakenheath 02Nov24 - 00:25:00