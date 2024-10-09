Reflections on the Berrigan Brothers

Clare Grady, Bill Wylie-Kellermann, Brad Wolf

Summary: This talk took place in Anabel Taylor Hall on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, on October 9, 2024.



It was sponsored by The Berrigan Society, The Durland Alternatives Library, and Ithaca Catholic Worker.



Berrigan scholars Bill Wylie-Kellermann and Brad Wolf spoke on the Berrigan brothers’ writings on war, peace, racism, faith, and why their work is still so relevant today.



Bill Wylie-Kellermann is a nonviolent community activist, author, teacher, and retired United Methodist pastor. His most recent book is "Celebrant’s Flame: Daniel Berrigan in Memory and Reflection".



Brad Wolf is a lawyer and former prosecutor, director of Peace Action Network of Lancaster, PA, and co-coordinator of the Merchants Of Death War Crimes Tribunal. His new book on the writings of Philip Berrigan is entitled “A Ministry of Risk.”



Includes a short into by peace and justice activist Clare Grady, of Ithaca Catholic Worker.



Approximate Timeline for the Full Version



00:00:00 Clare Grady

00:04:20 Bill Wylie-Kellermann

00:29:50 Brad Wolf

00:53:55 Q&A minus the Q

01:13:22 End



---



