This week we'll hear a future pop star doing some session work as a guitarist while some session players get their time in the spotlight. There's great jazz, great blues, country gospel, and a pop teen idol who would rather just sing R&B. Brandon Isaac gives us our oldest-sounding record though it was made last year and we'll also hear of a wonderful elixir that could cure just about anything, or at least make you feel better about it for a while. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year The Robins - Whadaya Want? 1955 Lee Denson - New Shoes 1957 Oscar's Chicago Swingers - Try Some of That 1936 Darlene Love - Wait Til' My Bobby Gets Home 1963 Roy Gaines - Alabama Sue 1956 Django Reinhardt - Black And White 1938 The Trumpeteers - Seven Angels 1957 Dinah Washington - Wise Woman Blues 1943 Brandon Isaak's Band - All You Got To Do 2023 Grandpa Jones - Pap's Corn Likker Still 1953 Shirley & Lee - Rockin' With The Clock 1957 Doc Happy & The Hadacol Boys - La valse de Hadacol 1947 Jimmy Clanton & His Rockets - Just A Dream 1958 Billy Nelson With The Five Wings - Pack-Shack And Stack 1955 Muddy Waters - Standing Around Crying 1952 Rev. Robert Ballinger - God Rode In A Windstorm 1962 Doug & Rusty Kershaw - Sweet, Sweet Girl to Me 1962 The Crests - Six Nights A Week 1959 Gene Vincent & The Blue Caps - Cruisin' 1957 Buddy Johnson - Buddy's Song 1956