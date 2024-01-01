The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Oct. 20, 2024, midnight
This week we'll hear a future pop star doing some session work as a guitarist while some session players get their time in the spotlight. There's great jazz, great blues, country gospel, and a pop teen idol who would rather just sing R&B. Brandon Isaac gives us our oldest-sounding record though it was made last year and we'll also hear of a wonderful elixir that could cure just about anything, or at least make you feel better about it for a while.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
The Robins - Whadaya Want? 1955
Lee Denson - New Shoes 1957
Oscar's Chicago Swingers - Try Some of That 1936
Darlene Love - Wait Til' My Bobby Gets Home 1963
Roy Gaines - Alabama Sue 1956
Django Reinhardt - Black And White 1938
The Trumpeteers - Seven Angels 1957
Dinah Washington - Wise Woman Blues 1943
Brandon Isaak's Band - All You Got To Do 2023
Grandpa Jones - Pap's Corn Likker Still 1953
Shirley & Lee - Rockin' With The Clock 1957
Doc Happy & The Hadacol Boys - La valse de Hadacol 1947
Jimmy Clanton & His Rockets - Just A Dream 1958
Billy Nelson With The Five Wings - Pack-Shack And Stack 1955
Muddy Waters - Standing Around Crying 1952
Rev. Robert Ballinger - God Rode In A Windstorm 1962
Doug & Rusty Kershaw - Sweet, Sweet Girl to Me 1962
The Crests - Six Nights A Week 1959
Gene Vincent & The Blue Caps - Cruisin' 1957
Buddy Johnson - Buddy's Song 1956

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 20, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 