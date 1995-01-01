The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: October 20, 2024
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Oct. 20, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Le Negro Band
GILLETTE YA LE 4 MAI
A PARIS (A TOUT CASSER)
EMI/Pathe – 1969
3) Michel Boyibanda & Orchestre OK Jazz
OK JAZZ ELOMBE NGANGATE
LE RETRO DE MICHEL BOYIBANDA
Pathe Marconi - 1978
4) Franco et l’OK Jazz
BA SOUCIS YA WEEK-END
FRANCO ET L’OK JAZZ 1970/1971/1972
African/Sonodisc - 1978
5) Michel Boyibanda
LIPANDA YA BOLINGO
BOYABANDA MICHEL ET DINO VANGI : DEUX NOMS = DEUX AUTEURS
Albert Yousseff Production – 1980s
6) Boyibanda Michel avec Les Rumbaya International
NGAI NA DIDI
SPECIAL 3EME ANNIVERSAIRE
Sedim – 1980s
7) Les Trois Fréres
SOSO ELELI
L’HEURE DE MIDI 1980-1982
Ngoyarto - 2011
8) Michel Boyibanda
MAYALA LELE
EBUKA SYSTEM’S
Ets. Vévé International – 1980s
9) L’Orchestre Afrisa International
EDUMA
L’INCARNATION DE TABU LEY ROCHEREAU
Folk Soum – 2024
10) Maiwan Stars
MOPEPE MALILI
COUP DE PIOCHE
ACP Productions - 2004
11) Abeba Lipordo & Viva la Musica
BAMPANGI
USHUAIA
Ngoyarto – 1999
12) Papy-Ipepy
EMIYATI
DROIT D’AIMER
Editions Kauila – 1991
13) Loboko
KANYUNYI
KANYUNYI - single
Names You Can Trust – 2023
14) Oxy-Gene
TONGA YA ZAGAZAGA
CONJUGAISON
Letiok – 2015
15) Werrason & Wenge Musica Maison Mere
BASILISI MALOBA
A LA QUEUE LEU LEU
JPS – 2014
16) Soukous Stars
MASTA
PAS D’PANIQUE (KEEP COOL)
Sun Records. – 1996
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:57:59
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Oct. 20, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:57:59
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
1
