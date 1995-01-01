Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Le Negro Band

GILLETTE YA LE 4 MAI

A PARIS (A TOUT CASSER)

EMI/Pathe – 1969



3) Michel Boyibanda & Orchestre OK Jazz

OK JAZZ ELOMBE NGANGATE

LE RETRO DE MICHEL BOYIBANDA

Pathe Marconi - 1978



4) Franco et l’OK Jazz

BA SOUCIS YA WEEK-END

FRANCO ET L’OK JAZZ 1970/1971/1972

African/Sonodisc - 1978



5) Michel Boyibanda

LIPANDA YA BOLINGO

BOYABANDA MICHEL ET DINO VANGI : DEUX NOMS = DEUX AUTEURS

Albert Yousseff Production – 1980s



6) Boyibanda Michel avec Les Rumbaya International

NGAI NA DIDI

SPECIAL 3EME ANNIVERSAIRE

Sedim – 1980s



7) Les Trois Fréres

SOSO ELELI

L’HEURE DE MIDI 1980-1982

Ngoyarto - 2011



8) Michel Boyibanda

MAYALA LELE

EBUKA SYSTEM’S

Ets. Vévé International – 1980s



9) L’Orchestre Afrisa International

EDUMA

L’INCARNATION DE TABU LEY ROCHEREAU

Folk Soum – 2024



10) Maiwan Stars

MOPEPE MALILI

COUP DE PIOCHE

ACP Productions - 2004



11) Abeba Lipordo & Viva la Musica

BAMPANGI

USHUAIA

Ngoyarto – 1999





12) Papy-Ipepy

EMIYATI

DROIT D’AIMER

Editions Kauila – 1991



13) Loboko

KANYUNYI

KANYUNYI - single

Names You Can Trust – 2023



14) Oxy-Gene

TONGA YA ZAGAZAGA

CONJUGAISON

Letiok – 2015



15) Werrason & Wenge Musica Maison Mere

BASILISI MALOBA

A LA QUEUE LEU LEU

JPS – 2014



16) Soukous Stars

MASTA

PAS D’PANIQUE (KEEP COOL)

Sun Records. – 1996