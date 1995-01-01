The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Oct. 20, 2024, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Le Negro Band
GILLETTE YA LE 4 MAI
A PARIS (A TOUT CASSER)
EMI/Pathe – 1969

3) Michel Boyibanda & Orchestre OK Jazz
OK JAZZ ELOMBE NGANGATE
LE RETRO DE MICHEL BOYIBANDA
Pathe Marconi - 1978

4) Franco et l’OK Jazz
BA SOUCIS YA WEEK-END
FRANCO ET L’OK JAZZ 1970/1971/1972
African/Sonodisc - 1978

5) Michel Boyibanda
LIPANDA YA BOLINGO
BOYABANDA MICHEL ET DINO VANGI : DEUX NOMS = DEUX AUTEURS
Albert Yousseff Production – 1980s

6) Boyibanda Michel avec Les Rumbaya International
NGAI NA DIDI
SPECIAL 3EME ANNIVERSAIRE
Sedim – 1980s

7) Les Trois Fréres
SOSO ELELI
L’HEURE DE MIDI 1980-1982
Ngoyarto - 2011

8) Michel Boyibanda
MAYALA LELE
EBUKA SYSTEM’S
Ets. Vévé International – 1980s

9) L’Orchestre Afrisa International
EDUMA
L’INCARNATION DE TABU LEY ROCHEREAU
Folk Soum – 2024

10) Maiwan Stars
MOPEPE MALILI
COUP DE PIOCHE
ACP Productions - 2004

11) Abeba Lipordo & Viva la Musica
BAMPANGI
USHUAIA
Ngoyarto – 1999


12) Papy-Ipepy
EMIYATI
DROIT D’AIMER
Editions Kauila – 1991

13) Loboko
KANYUNYI
KANYUNYI - single
Names You Can Trust – 2023

14) Oxy-Gene
TONGA YA ZAGAZAGA
CONJUGAISON
Letiok – 2015

15) Werrason & Wenge Musica Maison Mere
BASILISI MALOBA
A LA QUEUE LEU LEU
JPS – 2014

16) Soukous Stars
MASTA
PAS D’PANIQUE (KEEP COOL)
Sun Records. – 1996

Download Program Podcast
01:57:59 1 Oct. 20, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:57:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 