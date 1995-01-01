Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995+



2) Bako Dagnon (Mali)

Badjigul

Sidiba

Syllart – 2017



3) Karamoko Diabaté (Mali)

Kumafe

Bambara Juru

Mieruba - 2024



4) Kandia Kouyaté (Mali)

Folilalou

Kita Kan

Syllart – 1999



5) Les Soeurs Diabaté: Mam, Sayon and Sona Diabaté (Guinea)

Mokan

Donkili Diarabi (Guinean Love Songs)

Popular African Music - 2001



6) Oumou Sangaré (Mali)

Bena Bena

Acoustic

No Format! - 2020



7) Nahawa Doumbia (Mali)

Niana

Yaala

Cobaly/Mali K7 – 2000



8) Alhadji Papa Susso featuring Adjaratou Tapa Demba (The Gambia)

Teggeh Mokhola

Kayes Jali Naana

Life in Rhythm Media - 2007



9) Inna Baba Coulibaly with Ali Fraka Touré guitar (Mali)

Zaglia Zara

Sahel

World Circuit Records - 1975





10) Sambala Kanoute (Guinea)

Kele Manssa

Baden Tonoma

Sonodisc - 1995



PART B

11) Skah Shah #1 (Haiti)

Plezi Compas

El Cuban’n

Geronimo Records – 1997



12) Les Super Shleu (Guadeloupe)

O La Zouk La Té Yé

Super Shleu

Debs Music International - 1986



13) Jean-Claude Renaudeau (Martinique)

Dégagé

Dégagé

JCR Records – 1989



14) Moni Bile (Cameroon)

Bijou

Bijou

Toure Jim’s Records – 1982



15) Moni Bile (Cameroon)

Betemedi ba Bobe

Best of: Chagrin d’Amour

TJR Productions – 1994



16) Ben Decca (Cameroon)

Tumba Longo

L’Amour à Sens Unique

Edition Haissam Records – 1988



17) La BOA featuring Nelda Piña (Colombia)

Le Timba

Animal

Nelda Piña y La BOA– 2015



18) Rolando Bruno y El Grupo Arévalo (Argentina)

Merentrash

Cosas Raras

Rolando Brubo - 2024



19) Mahmoud Ahmed (Ethiopia)

Ashkaro

DANCE: The Millenium Collection, Contemporary Ethiopian Music

AIT Records – 2007



20) Jano (Ethiopia)

Irrekum

Ertale

MOD Technologies – 2012



21) Dur-Dur Band (Somalia)

Gorophmca

Africa

Elham Video Electronics – 1983



22) Freres Buchenak (Morocco)

Charou Lina

Bouchenak

Editions Sonya Disque – 1989