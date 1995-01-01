The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
THe Motherland Influence: October 13, 2024
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Oct. 20, 2024, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
RIchmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+
2) Bako Dagnon (Mali)
Badjigul
Sidiba
Syllart – 2017
3) Karamoko Diabaté (Mali)
Kumafe
Bambara Juru
Mieruba - 2024
4) Kandia Kouyaté (Mali)
Folilalou
Kita Kan
Syllart – 1999
5) Les Soeurs Diabaté: Mam, Sayon and Sona Diabaté (Guinea)
Mokan
Donkili Diarabi (Guinean Love Songs)
Popular African Music - 2001
6) Oumou Sangaré (Mali)
Bena Bena
Acoustic
No Format! - 2020
7) Nahawa Doumbia (Mali)
Niana
Yaala
Cobaly/Mali K7 – 2000
8) Alhadji Papa Susso featuring Adjaratou Tapa Demba (The Gambia)
Teggeh Mokhola
Kayes Jali Naana
Life in Rhythm Media - 2007
9) Inna Baba Coulibaly with Ali Fraka Touré guitar (Mali)
Zaglia Zara
Sahel
World Circuit Records - 1975
10) Sambala Kanoute (Guinea)
Kele Manssa
Baden Tonoma
Sonodisc - 1995
PART B
11) Skah Shah #1 (Haiti)
Plezi Compas
El Cuban’n
Geronimo Records – 1997
12) Les Super Shleu (Guadeloupe)
O La Zouk La Té Yé
Super Shleu
Debs Music International - 1986
13) Jean-Claude Renaudeau (Martinique)
Dégagé
Dégagé
JCR Records – 1989
14) Moni Bile (Cameroon)
Bijou
Bijou
Toure Jim’s Records – 1982
15) Moni Bile (Cameroon)
Betemedi ba Bobe
Best of: Chagrin d’Amour
TJR Productions – 1994
16) Ben Decca (Cameroon)
Tumba Longo
L’Amour à Sens Unique
Edition Haissam Records – 1988
17) La BOA featuring Nelda Piña (Colombia)
Le Timba
Animal
Nelda Piña y La BOA– 2015
18) Rolando Bruno y El Grupo Arévalo (Argentina)
Merentrash
Cosas Raras
Rolando Brubo - 2024
19) Mahmoud Ahmed (Ethiopia)
Ashkaro
DANCE: The Millenium Collection, Contemporary Ethiopian Music
AIT Records – 2007
20) Jano (Ethiopia)
Irrekum
Ertale
MOD Technologies – 2012
21) Dur-Dur Band (Somalia)
Gorophmca
Africa
Elham Video Electronics – 1983
22) Freres Buchenak (Morocco)
Charou Lina
Bouchenak
Editions Sonya Disque – 1989
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:31
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Oct. 13, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:31
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский