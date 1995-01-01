The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Oct. 20, 2024, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
RIchmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+

2) Bako Dagnon (Mali)
Badjigul
Sidiba
Syllart – 2017

3) Karamoko Diabaté (Mali)
Kumafe
Bambara Juru
Mieruba - 2024

4) Kandia Kouyaté (Mali)
Folilalou
Kita Kan
Syllart – 1999

5) Les Soeurs Diabaté: Mam, Sayon and Sona Diabaté (Guinea)
Mokan
Donkili Diarabi (Guinean Love Songs)
Popular African Music - 2001

6) Oumou Sangaré (Mali)
Bena Bena
Acoustic
No Format! - 2020

7) Nahawa Doumbia (Mali)
Niana
Yaala
Cobaly/Mali K7 – 2000

8) Alhadji Papa Susso featuring Adjaratou Tapa Demba (The Gambia)
Teggeh Mokhola
Kayes Jali Naana
Life in Rhythm Media - 2007

9) Inna Baba Coulibaly with Ali Fraka Touré guitar (Mali)
Zaglia Zara
Sahel
World Circuit Records - 1975


10) Sambala Kanoute (Guinea)
Kele Manssa
Baden Tonoma
Sonodisc - 1995

PART B
11) Skah Shah #1 (Haiti)
Plezi Compas
El Cuban’n
Geronimo Records – 1997

12) Les Super Shleu (Guadeloupe)
O La Zouk La Té Yé
Super Shleu
Debs Music International - 1986

13) Jean-Claude Renaudeau (Martinique)
Dégagé
Dégagé
JCR Records – 1989

14) Moni Bile (Cameroon)
Bijou
Bijou
Toure Jim’s Records – 1982

15) Moni Bile (Cameroon)
Betemedi ba Bobe
Best of: Chagrin d’Amour
TJR Productions – 1994

16) Ben Decca (Cameroon)
Tumba Longo
L’Amour à Sens Unique
Edition Haissam Records – 1988

17) La BOA featuring Nelda Piña (Colombia)
Le Timba
Animal
Nelda Piña y La BOA– 2015

18) Rolando Bruno y El Grupo Arévalo (Argentina)
Merentrash
Cosas Raras
Rolando Brubo - 2024

19) Mahmoud Ahmed (Ethiopia)
Ashkaro
DANCE: The Millenium Collection, Contemporary Ethiopian Music
AIT Records – 2007

20) Jano (Ethiopia)
Irrekum
Ertale
MOD Technologies – 2012

21) Dur-Dur Band (Somalia)
Gorophmca
Africa
Elham Video Electronics – 1983

22) Freres Buchenak (Morocco)
Charou Lina
Bouchenak
Editions Sonya Disque – 1989

01:59:31 1 Oct. 13, 2024
