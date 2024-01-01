Half of scientists polled think we are headed for a 3 degrees C hotter world within a single lifetime. From Exeter University UK, Professor Tim Lenton returns with the 2024 State of the Climate Report. His colleague at Exeter Dr. James Dyke fact-checks a popular climate myth about overshoot. With author and activist Mike Tidwell, we talk hurricanes, Appalachia, and coping.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
