Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Oct. 21, 2024, midnight
Sounds from the Mande tradition including new music from Songhoy Blues, Nfaly Diakité and Aboubakar Traoré & Balima; the latest DC-via-Lomé release of Dogo Du Togo; the reunion of Nigeria's legendary highlife stars the Oriental Brothers; some old-fashioned Colombian big band porro cumbia; the Latin hyphenate sounds of Superfónicos and La Mambanegra
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Songhoy Blues | Mali | Toukambela | Toukambela - Single | Studio Mali / Transgressive | 2024
L'Orchestre Kanaga De Mopti | Mali | Kulukutu | L'Orchestre Kanaga De Mopti | Mali Kunkan | 1977

Nfaly Diakité | Mali | Dounoukan | Hunter Folk Vol. 1: Tribute To Toumani Koné | Mieruba | 2024
Aboubakar Traoré & Balima | Burkina Faso-Belgium | Sonfo | Sababu / Sonfo - Single | Zephyrus | 2024
Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Serejugu | Sonbonbela | Sublime Frequencies | 2022
Ba Cissoko | Guinee Conakry-France | Dandala | Sabolan | Marabi | 2003

Bella Bellow | Togo | Dasi Ko | Dasi Ko / Sango Yesus Christo - Single | Fiesta | 1973
Orchestre Poly Rythmo | Benin | Kourougninda Wendé | Kourougninda Wendé / Le Monde Est Plein De Mystère - Single | Disques Tropique | 197x
Dogo Du Togo & The Alagaa Beat Band | Togo-USA | Enouwo Lagnon | Enouwo Lagnon - Single | We Are Busy Bodies | 2024
Vaudou Game | Togo-France | Zorromi | Noussin | Hot Casa | 2021

Oriental Brothers International Band | Nigeria | Mụ Na Gị Wụ Nwanne | Onye Rie Ibe Ya Erie | Odogwu Entertainment / Palenque | 2024
K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas | Ghana | Hwehwe Mu Na Yi Wo Mpena | K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas | Ofo Bros. | 1977

Edmundo Arias | Colombia | Uey' Je' Je' Pa' | Guepa Je! | Radio Martiko | 2024-195x
Lucho Yepez | Colombia | La Gaita Del Pato | The Original Sound Of Cumbia: The History Of Colombian Cumbia & Porro As Told By The Phonograph, 1948-79 | Soundway | 2011-?
Lucho Bermudez Y Su Orquesta | Colombia | Mi Pueblo | Mi Pueblo / Gaiteando - Single | Silver | 1959
Roberto López Afro-Colombian Jazz Orchestra | Colombia-Canada | En Mi Corazón | Azul | Curura Musique | 2012
Juan Piña Y Sus Muchachos | Colombia | La Nena | Abran Rueda | Discos Fuentes | 1962

Superfónicos | USA-Colombia | Primera Luz | Renaceré | Spaceflight | 2024
Superfónicos | USA-Colombia | El Adiós | Renaceré | Spaceflight | 2024
Jacobo Velez Y La Mambanegra | Colombia | Ya Dejó De Llover | Ya Dejó De Llover - Single | Tambora | 2024

01:59:47 1 Oct. 20, 2024
Richmond VA USA
