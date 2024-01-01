Summary: Today on WINGS, the guest is Sherene Seikaly, editor of the Journal of Palestine Studies. Since its founding in 1971, JPS has been the English-language academic journal of record on Palestinian affairs. Elizabeth Robinson interviewed Professor Seikaly in September 2024, about her fully documented - and heart-rending - editor's note in the August 2024 edition. Seikaly points out that suppression of the voices and views of Palestinians continues to be severe. She brings forward the personal experiences of those who must parent under the ongoing assault.