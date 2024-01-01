Historian Sherene Seikaly edits the Journal of Palestine Studies. She is Associate Professor of History at University of California Santa Barbara, and affiliated with the Feminist Studies Department there.
Today on WINGS, the guest is Sherene Seikaly, editor of the Journal of Palestine Studies. Since its founding in 1971, JPS has been the English-language academic journal of record on Palestinian affairs. Elizabeth Robinson interviewed Professor Seikaly in September 2024, about her fully documented - and heart-rending - editor's note in the August 2024 edition. Seikaly points out that suppression of the voices and views of Palestinians continues to be severe. She brings forward the personal experiences of those who must parent under the ongoing assault.
Interview for WINGS by Elizabeth Robinson of KCSB campus-community radio at University of California Santa Barbara. Additional editing by WINGS series producer Frieda Werden. Find article online here: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/0377919X.2024.2392474
00:28:51
1
Oct. 20, 2024
KCSB Radio, Santa Barbara, California; British Columbia, Canada