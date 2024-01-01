The Gay Barchives preserves a treasure trove of queer bar tales; Italy criminalizes surrogacy agreements with foreign mothers, Moscow cops arrest fifty on Coming Out Day, New South Wales lawmakers make trans lives easier and strengthen LGBTQ protections and rights, more than 800 “Don’t Ask/Don’t Tell” U.S. vets get discharge upgrades, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues a doctor for treating trans kids, and candidate Kamala drops the mic on a MAGA heckler. Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by Joe Boehnlein & Michael LeBeau. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Blood, Sweat & Tears, Sylvester, Icarus, Ikoliks, Duce Williams. Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!