Summary: The Gay Barchives preserves a treasure trove of queer bar tales; Italy criminalizes surrogacy agreements with foreign mothers, Moscow cops arrest fifty on Coming Out Day, New South Wales lawmakers make trans lives easier and strengthen LGBTQ protections and rights, more than 800 “Don’t Ask/Don’t Tell” U.S. vets get discharge upgrades, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues a doctor for treating trans kids, and candidate Kamala drops the mic on a MAGA heckler.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.