Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Elizabeth Chur
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Oct. 23, 2024, midnight
There is a large swath of politically aware Americans out there who would like to follow the exhortations of Michelle Obama and “do something,” but the prospect of knocking on people’s doors can be a little daunting. This week’s guest on Sea Change Radio, Elizabeth Chur, has fully embraced the art of political canvassing, however, and learned to have fun with it. In her new book, The Joy of Talking Politics With Strangers, Chur shares her experiences walking the pavement for policies and candidates she feels passionate about, talks about how to convert non-voters into voters and gives us plenty of valuable tips for canvassing success.
Track: Marbles
Artist: O’Donel Levy
Album: Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky
Label: Groove Merchant
Year: 1974

Track: Everybody’s Talkin’
Artist: Stephen Stills
Album: Stephen Stills Live
Label: Atlantic
Year: 1975

Track: You’ve Got To Change
Artist: The Meters
Album: Cabbage Alley
Label: Reprise
Year: 1972

00:29:00 1 Oct. 23, 2024
San Francisco
