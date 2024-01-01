The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
No Trump! No Harris! Don't Choose Between Oppressors... Get Organized For A Real Revolution!
Weekly Program
Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs); RevCom Corps, Chicago
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Oct. 23, 2024, midnight
No Trump! No Harris! Don't Choose Between Oppressors... Get Organized For A Real Revolution! A NEW publication on the 60th Anniversary of the Free Speech Movement, "FSM Reflections: On Becoming a Revolutionary by Bob Avakian." What would you say to those who catch the worst hell under this system? (an excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2022) Bob Avakian, REVOLUTION #93.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break at 18:34 and 23:32 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

