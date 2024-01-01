No Trump! No Harris! Don't Choose Between Oppressors... Get Organized For A Real Revolution!

Subtitle: No Trump! No Harris! Don't Choose Between Oppressors... Get Organized For A Real Revolution!

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs); RevCom Corps, Chicago

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 23, 2024, midnight

Summary: No Trump! No Harris! Don't Choose Between Oppressors... Get Organized For A Real Revolution! A NEW publication on the 60th Anniversary of the Free Speech Movement, "FSM Reflections: On Becoming a Revolutionary by Bob Avakian." What would you say to those who catch the worst hell under this system? (an excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2022) Bob Avakian, REVOLUTION #93.



Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer



Notes: Broadcast ready with a break at 18:34 and 23:32 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



